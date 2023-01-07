ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 15

Annie
3d ago

Hmmmmm....MSU, who had a terrible season, found the need to rub Michigan's nose in the loss to TCU in a championship game...at least Michigan was there...guess youre still mad that Michigan kicked your butts......only shows how small MSU is...sour grapes.

Reply(12)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

B1G basketball notebook: The conference's hottest team is ... Michigan State

Michigan State traveled to Wisconsin on Tuesday night winners of a half-dozen games in a row. But you can pardon some if they thought the winning streak was a bit of a mirage, considering the last 5 victories had all been at the Breslin Center, after the Spartans started the run with a win at Penn State. But validation would come only after MSU earned a victory in a hostile Big Ten environment.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Makes Impressive AP Poll History

The final AP Top 25 Poll results were released on Tuesday following Monday night's National Championship game. The Michigan Wolverines, who were previously ranked No. 2, finished their 2022 campaign with a No. 3 ranking. With this ranking, the program notches its first back-to-back top 3 finish ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight

The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progression following injury vs. Michigan

Tom Izzo spoke about how Michigan State forward Malik Hall is doing after the win over Michigan. Hall rolled his left ankle against the Wolverines. Hall was able to practice on Sunday after suffering the injury in Saturday’s game. Izzo said that Hall is “doing pretty good” and that the original foot injury isn’t the problem anymore as all focus is now with the Spartan forward’s ankle.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy