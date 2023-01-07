Read full article on original website
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heightsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Dino Babers Today
Apparently, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers wasn't impressed by the way Ohio State finished this college football season. Babers ranked Ohio State the lowest out any coach who participated in the final Coaches Poll for this season. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 7 team in the country. For ...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Lineman's Announcement
A number of Ohio State's biggest stars are heading to the NFL. But will senior offensive lineman Matt Jones be among them? Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jones made his decision: He is returning to Ohio State for one more year. "Run it back then," Jones wrote before adding a more detailed message ...
Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season
Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral
Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely ...
Look: Football World Praying For Ohio State Player Today
After being diagnosed with bone cancer last month, Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry's recovery is officially underway. Taking to Twitter, the Buckeyes freshman shared a pair of photos as he prepares for the battle of his life. "Day: 1 I've started my first chemotherapy session," Henry said. ...
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Competition
There's no question Ohio State will be loaded with talent next season, but Ryan Day may have to replace superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The current expectation is that he'll declare for the NFL Draft. In the event Stroud leaves for the NFL, the Buckeyes will host a position battle between ...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight
Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover, star Ohio State TE, announces return for 2023 season
Cade Stover made it official on Monday. He’s coming back to Ohio State for another run. Stover announced the news from his Twitter account. Stover was Ohio State’s starting TE this past season and finished the year with 406 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Stover originally came to...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann updates expectation for Ohio State's Zed Key following recent injury
Chris Holtmann commented on the status of Ohio State forward Zed Key at a recent press conference. Key is dealing with a shoulder injury. Key currently averages 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1 assist per game for the Buckeyes. Holtmann stated that Key is expected to be back in the lineup relatively soon and highlighted how important the Ohio State player is to the team.
columbusmonthly.com
Why Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day and Wife Nina Champion Mental Health
It’s common to describe Ryan Day as a “champion.”. After all, the Ohio State head football coach has racked up an impressive record since assuming his current role in 2019: two Big Ten championships, two College Football Playoff appearances, coaching 12 first-team All-Americans and four Heisman Trophy finalists. But even with those accomplishments, perhaps Day’s most important achievement has nothing to do with rankings and Saturday afternoon games. Instead, it’s about a hidden, off-the-field health crisis and what he’s done to raise awareness of it—first with the young men he coaches, and now with the wider Central Ohio community (and beyond).
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State
Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State ...
Eleven Warriors
Roddy Gayle Says OSU Could “Shock the World” in the Second Half of the Season, Felix Okpara Knows He Has “Big Shoes to Fill” With Zed Key Out
Ohio State has dropped consecutive contests for the first time all season, but Roddy Gayle thinks the Buckeyes will surprise people with their performance in the second half of the regular season. "I think we have a chance to shock the world, honestly," the freshman guard said in an interview...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
Ohio State Hall of Fame athlete, Broadway star dies at 100
By the time he arrived on Ohio State’s campus in 1939, he was already a state champion and high school record-breaker
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
