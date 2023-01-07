ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Dino Babers Today

Apparently, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers wasn't impressed by the way Ohio State finished this college football season. Babers ranked Ohio State the lowest out any coach who participated in the final Coaches Poll for this season. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 7 team in the country.  For ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season

Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral

Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Praying For Ohio State Player Today

After being diagnosed with bone cancer last month, Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry's recovery is officially underway. Taking to Twitter, the Buckeyes freshman shared a pair of photos as he prepares for the battle of his life. "Day: 1 I've started my first chemotherapy session," Henry said. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Competition

There's no question Ohio State will be loaded with talent next season, but Ryan Day may have to replace superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The current expectation is that he'll declare for the NFL Draft.  In the event Stroud leaves for the NFL, the Buckeyes will host a position battle between ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Cade Stover, star Ohio State TE, announces return for 2023 season

Cade Stover made it official on Monday. He’s coming back to Ohio State for another run. Stover announced the news from his Twitter account. Stover was Ohio State’s starting TE this past season and finished the year with 406 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Stover originally came to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann updates expectation for Ohio State's Zed Key following recent injury

Chris Holtmann commented on the status of Ohio State forward Zed Key at a recent press conference. Key is dealing with a shoulder injury. Key currently averages 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1 assist per game for the Buckeyes. Holtmann stated that Key is expected to be back in the lineup relatively soon and highlighted how important the Ohio State player is to the team.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Why Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day and Wife Nina Champion Mental Health

It’s common to describe Ryan Day as a “champion.”. After all, the Ohio State head football coach has racked up an impressive record since assuming his current role in 2019: two Big Ten championships, two College Football Playoff appearances, coaching 12 first-team All-Americans and four Heisman Trophy finalists. But even with those accomplishments, perhaps Day’s most important achievement has nothing to do with rankings and Saturday afternoon games. Instead, it’s about a hidden, off-the-field health crisis and what he’s done to raise awareness of it—first with the young men he coaches, and now with the wider Central Ohio community (and beyond).
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university

Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH

