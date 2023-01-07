ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lopatcong, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.

The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

9 people displaced after 2-alarm blaze damages 2 Allentown homes (PHOTOS)

Nine people were displaced after a house fire reached two alarms early Wednesday in Allentown and spread to an adjoining home, fire officials said. Allentown firefighters were called a little after 4 a.m. for the blaze in the 1500 block of Walnut Street at a duplex on the corner of Walnut and 16th streets, and the fire hit two alarms by 4:30 a.m., city fire department Capt. John Christopher told lehighvalleylive.com.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.

A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks

"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

New parking rates in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Max Kubiak is used to paying the parking meter on Main Street in Stroudsburg when he goes to the gym. But this was the first day he had to go back in his wallet to pull out more change, and it was not because he was working out longer than usual.
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A duplex fire on Jan. 11, 2023, in the 1500 block of Walnut Street in Allentown hit two alarms. Four firefighters were treated for exhaustion and nine people were displaced, fire officials said.

ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Part of Route 611 to remain closed

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Monroe County, a section of Route 611 will remain closed until the end of summer. A rock slide closed a part of the road south of the Delaware Water Gap borough last month. Now, officials say construction is...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Take a ‘Peep’ at what Bethlehem’s Just Born is bringing to shelves this spring

Fans of the iconic Peeps chicks will have plenty of ideas when deciding on which flavors to put into Easter baskets this spring. Three new flavors were announced Wednesday by Bethlehem-based Just Born Quality Confections for its new lineup: Dr Pepper; Kettle Corn, and a four-pack Mike and Ike-flavored Peep pop, which includes a variety for the first time ever of lemon, lime, orange and strawberry.
BETHLEHEM, PA
newjerseyisntboring.com

Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023

Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Senate honors Lehigh County firefighters killed in house fire

The two Lehigh County firefighters who died after becoming trapped in a house fire Dec. 7 were recognized Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Senate. The Senate adopted resolutions honoring fallen New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. They were sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, the freshman Republican sworn-in Jan. 3 to a four-year term representing Lehigh and Bucks county communities.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Too Bright! When Can Cops Pull You Over For Using Bright Beams in NJ?

When you're driving in the dark in a poorly-lit area where it's difficult to see what's in front of you, flipping on your bright beams is a valid and necessary option. But one thing none of us are strangers to in New Jersey? Other drivers on the road over-using their bright beams, with seemingly no regard for anyone else! (In my experience, it's almost always a pick-up truck.)
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

