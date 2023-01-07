Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Related
New Phillipsburg pool walls and bottom are sprayed, not poured (PHOTOS)
It wasn’t swimming weather, as jets of wet concrete about the same hue as the gray January sky were sprayed over a framework of rebar Tuesday. But the start of the shotcrete installation marked a milestone in getting the delayed public pool in Phillipsburg’s Walters Park ready for warmer months.
Rescuers free worker trapped in trench collapse in Allentown (UPDATE)
UPDATE 3: The worker trapped in the trench collapse Wednesday afternoon was pulled to safety just before 10:20 p.m. and taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. He remained conscious, alert and talking with rescuers throughout the ordeal, officials said at the scene. UPDATE 2: Allentown...
N.J. community helped this woman rebuild after a flood destroyed her business
It takes a village. Just ask Rebecca Votto, owner of Chirp Workshop in Flemington. The day after Christmas, Votto learned that pipes burst in the Fulper Road building she leased and her business, Chirp Workshop, was significantly damaged.
Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.
The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
N.J. getaway home owned by the Rittenhouse and Roebling families is for sale
The bucolic Red Bridge Farm in Stockton historically has been used as a second home, a weekend escape, by its owners over the years — most notably in the 1960s through the 1980s, when philanthropist and pioneering banker Mary G. Roebling held parties and entertained prominent guests at the 16-acre spread in Hunterdon County.
9 people displaced after 2-alarm blaze damages 2 Allentown homes (PHOTOS)
Nine people were displaced after a house fire reached two alarms early Wednesday in Allentown and spread to an adjoining home, fire officials said. Allentown firefighters were called a little after 4 a.m. for the blaze in the 1500 block of Walnut Street at a duplex on the corner of Walnut and 16th streets, and the fire hit two alarms by 4:30 a.m., city fire department Capt. John Christopher told lehighvalleylive.com.
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.
A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Viral TikTok video shows aftermath of fleeing driver’s Allentown crash
A now-viral TikTok video shows the aftermath of a driver accused of not stopping for Allentown police, then crashing into another vehicle and a city corner store. The video posted to the social media app over the weekend drew more than 1 million views and 63,000 likes, and has been shared more than 15,000 times.
'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks
"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
New parking rates in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Max Kubiak is used to paying the parking meter on Main Street in Stroudsburg when he goes to the gym. But this was the first day he had to go back in his wallet to pull out more change, and it was not because he was working out longer than usual.
LehighValleyLive.com
A duplex fire on Jan. 11, 2023, in the 1500 block of Walnut Street in Allentown hit two alarms. Four firefighters were treated for exhaustion and nine people were displaced, fire officials said.
9 people displaced after 2-alarm blaze damages 2 Allentown homes. A duplex fire on Jan. 11, 2023, in the 1500 block of Walnut Street in Allentown hit two alarms. Four firefighters were treated for exhaustion and nine people were displaced, fire officials said. 3 / 6. 9 people displaced after...
Part of Route 611 to remain closed
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Monroe County, a section of Route 611 will remain closed until the end of summer. A rock slide closed a part of the road south of the Delaware Water Gap borough last month. Now, officials say construction is...
Fight to save scout camping area in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rally of support outside Trexler Scout Reservation on Jonas Road in Polk Township. More than two dozen campers and camp leaders came out to show their love for the camp that's getting ready to close its doors. "If they lose the camp...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Take a ‘Peep’ at what Bethlehem’s Just Born is bringing to shelves this spring
Fans of the iconic Peeps chicks will have plenty of ideas when deciding on which flavors to put into Easter baskets this spring. Three new flavors were announced Wednesday by Bethlehem-based Just Born Quality Confections for its new lineup: Dr Pepper; Kettle Corn, and a four-pack Mike and Ike-flavored Peep pop, which includes a variety for the first time ever of lemon, lime, orange and strawberry.
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Pa. Senate honors Lehigh County firefighters killed in house fire
The two Lehigh County firefighters who died after becoming trapped in a house fire Dec. 7 were recognized Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Senate. The Senate adopted resolutions honoring fallen New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. They were sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, the freshman Republican sworn-in Jan. 3 to a four-year term representing Lehigh and Bucks county communities.
Too Bright! When Can Cops Pull You Over For Using Bright Beams in NJ?
When you're driving in the dark in a poorly-lit area where it's difficult to see what's in front of you, flipping on your bright beams is a valid and necessary option. But one thing none of us are strangers to in New Jersey? Other drivers on the road over-using their bright beams, with seemingly no regard for anyone else! (In my experience, it's almost always a pick-up truck.)
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0