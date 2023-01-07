ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Hamlin continues to breathe on his own. Progress is 'inspiring,' NFL commissioner says

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but he's making continued progress, the team said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

The Bills and UC Health say Hamlin, 24, is still breathing on his own and his neurological function is "excellent."

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night in the first quarter of the Bills' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. It happened after Hamlin tackled receiver Tee Higgins and Higgins fell on him.

Medical personnel worked on Hamlin for several minutes. CPR was administered and an automated external defibrillator was required.

The NFL has emergency protocols and teams of doctors in place for such medical emergencies. Doctors said Hamlin initially had a pulse and lost it as he was being attended to by medical personnel, who immediately began bystander CPR. Hamlin remains in the Intensive Care Unit at the UC Medical Center.

Hamlin is speaking and had his breathing tube removed Friday, the Bills announced. He has also been able to communicate with teammates via FaceTime.

NFL commissioner hopeful 'Damar himself will be watching his teammates'

"Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an open letter to fans posted on the league's website.

This weekend, players and coaches in all 32 teams will wear "Love for Damar 3" t-shirts during pregame warmups as a show of support, Goodell said.

"While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life," Goodell wrote. "We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care.

I'm deeply hopeful that with his continued progress, there is a good chance Damar himself will be watching his teammates."

During their Week 18 matchups, teams are being encouraged to hold a pregame moment of support for Hamlin, first responders and medical caregivers, which will happen prior to the national anthem, the NFL said in a press release.

All clubs, both home and away, may also outline the number three, Hamlin's number, in each 30-yard line number on the field in Bills colors, the league said.

The Bills are set to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

Businesses, Cincinnatians showing support

Restaurants and bars at The Banks on Sunday will be donating proceeds from special drink offers and proceeds from purchased drinks before and after the Bengals' showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Those proceeds will go toward supporting Hamlin and the UC Medical Center.

E+O Kitchen at The Banks is auctioning off two footballs autographed by current and former Bengals players and donating the proceeds to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation and the UC Medical Center. The restaurant is also donating 50% of its profit from Tuesday night's service to a toy drive established by Hamlin.

More than $8 million has been donated to Hamlin's GoFundMe since his injury Monday night.

Outside the hospital, fans and supporters have maintained a prayer wall in honor of Hamlin.

