ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Fans welcome TCU back home after national championship loss

FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU fans greeted the Horned Frogs as the football team returned to Fort Worth Tuesday night. They received a loud ovation as they arrived at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It's not the return they were hoping for, as TCU lost to Georgia in Monday night's CFP...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Rockwall Heath HS football coach on leave after pushup punishment

ROCKWALL, Texas - A high school football coach in Rockwall County was suspended after some players needed medical attention following a workout. The principal at Rockwall Heath High School said steps are being taken to determine exactly what happened. The school district said it hired an "independent third party" to...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

TCU to host free National Championship watch party

The TCU Horned Frogs hope to cap off a tremendous season with a championship title in the College Football Playoffs. Fans will gather on campus Monday night to watch the game.
thecomeback.com

TCU quarterback enters transfer portal

Monday was a pretty unfortunate end to a very exciting season for the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite a 13-2 year that included a College Football Playoff spot, the Horned Frogs were absolutely destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, which is probably what most people will remember.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Newborns in Texas & Georgia dressed for National Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas - How hyped is North Texas for the TCU Horned Frogs?. Even newborn babies are getting into the spirit. Baylor Scott and White Health dressed up some of the tiniest Texans in purple Horned Frogs gear. They’re going toe to toe with the newborns at Piedmont Health...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

BACK-TO-BACK: Georgia Football wins 2nd straight national championship

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) all season were met with skepticism, naysayers, and critics who doubted the team. Late Monday night, all that was heard were UGA fans cheering a back-to-back College Football Playoff championship win. UGA is the first team to win two national championships in a...
ATHENS, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Where to Celebrate MLK Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas cities will once again commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It has been 40 years since the legislation was passed making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday. This year MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The holiday is always near his...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2023 MLK Day parades and events in North Texas

DALLAS - Cities around North Texas are hosting public ceremonies, parades and events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day will be celebrated on Monday, but many of the events are happening this week. Arlington. Arlington's Four-Day MLK ‘Advancing the Dream’ Celebration. Events from Jan....
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy