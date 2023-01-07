Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Great news for North Texas with new jobs and tourism boost announced todayAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Fans welcome TCU back home after national championship loss
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU fans greeted the Horned Frogs as the football team returned to Fort Worth Tuesday night. They received a loud ovation as they arrived at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It's not the return they were hoping for, as TCU lost to Georgia in Monday night's CFP...
fox4news.com
Rockwall Heath HS football coach on leave after pushup punishment
ROCKWALL, Texas - A high school football coach in Rockwall County was suspended after some players needed medical attention following a workout. The principal at Rockwall Heath High School said steps are being taken to determine exactly what happened. The school district said it hired an "independent third party" to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Fourth Graders Ready to Cheer on ‘Coach Max' in College Football National Championship
They are a group of boys connected by football and inspired by a coach they'll never forget. "He was super nice. Very mannered. He taught us very well," said Hayes James, 9. "He was really nice. He never yelled once," said Andy Brackett, 10. "If we wanted to run the...
fox4news.com
TCU to host free National Championship watch party
The TCU Horned Frogs hope to cap off a tremendous season with a championship title in the College Football Playoffs. Fans will gather on campus Monday night to watch the game.
thecomeback.com
TCU quarterback enters transfer portal
Monday was a pretty unfortunate end to a very exciting season for the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite a 13-2 year that included a College Football Playoff spot, the Horned Frogs were absolutely destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, which is probably what most people will remember.
fox4news.com
Newborns in Texas & Georgia dressed for National Championship
FORT WORTH, Texas - How hyped is North Texas for the TCU Horned Frogs?. Even newborn babies are getting into the spirit. Baylor Scott and White Health dressed up some of the tiniest Texans in purple Horned Frogs gear. They’re going toe to toe with the newborns at Piedmont Health...
fox4news.com
Georgia beats TCU 65-7; Horned Frogs fans leave watch party disappointed
FORT WORTH, Texas - It was a very disappointing night for TCU fans as the Horned Frogs hoped to wrap up what's been a Cinderella season with a national championship win. But, the Horned Frogs took a beating, losing to Georgia 65-7. The score was not what TCU fans wanted.
fox4news.com
BACK-TO-BACK: Georgia Football wins 2nd straight national championship
LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) all season were met with skepticism, naysayers, and critics who doubted the team. Late Monday night, all that was heard were UGA fans cheering a back-to-back College Football Playoff championship win. UGA is the first team to win two national championships in a...
fox4news.com
Students return to Dallas schools damaged by 2019 tornado
Some Dallas ISD students are returning to brand new, state-of-the-art schools Monday. The 2019 tornado destroyed the original campuses.
fox4news.com
Dallas kicks off week-long MLK celebration with wreath ceremony
The city of Dallas kicked off a week-long celebration honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday. City leaders say this week provides a designated time to remember his legacy.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where to Celebrate MLK Day in Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas cities will once again commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It has been 40 years since the legislation was passed making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday. This year MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The holiday is always near his...
fox4news.com
2023 MLK Day parades and events in North Texas
DALLAS - Cities around North Texas are hosting public ceremonies, parades and events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day will be celebrated on Monday, but many of the events are happening this week. Arlington. Arlington's Four-Day MLK ‘Advancing the Dream’ Celebration. Events from Jan....
WFAA
Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
cbs19.tv
Parents pull their two children from Allen ISD after racist message written on their home
ALLEN, Texas — Two Allen ISD students, including a star high school quarterback, have left the district after an incident involving racist vandalism at their home. Police confirmed the incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and that an investigation is underway.
Did you win? 2 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
Everyone in the country that is at least a little bit interested in sports will have their eyes glued to the college football national championship Monday night as the TCU Horned Frogs are going for all the glory, but there was some winning over the weekend in Texas that needs to be discussed.
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
fox4news.com
Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
CW33
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
Comments / 0