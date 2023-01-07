Read full article on original website
Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody
Lilliana Nardini and father Eric Nardini. Photos from Michigan State Police. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe in Ohio. Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Michigan State Police issued a notice that Lilliana Nardini was missing and endangered, and that it was believed she had been taken by her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive from South Carolina
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested a wanted fugitive from South Carolina in Port St. Lucie. PSL Detective assigned to the U.S> Marshals Service got word that 35 Year-Old Jackie Webb was hiding out in Port St. Lucie. It took them just two-days to find him.
WLOS.com
Former Florence Co. USPS employee among 3 charged in COVID-19 relief fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Three former U.S. Postal Service employees, two of which are from South Carolina, are charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release from the State Dept. of Justice.
WJCL
Authorities: Woman flown to hospital after road rage shooting on South Carolina interstate
Authorities say a road rage incident led to a woman being shot on an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile marker at about 5:40 p.m. When deputies...
Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today
The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
WLOS.com
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
WLOS.com
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the new legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV in a one-on-one interview...
WLOS.com
Veterans exposed to toxic substances encouraged to seek healthcare benefits
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WPBN) — More than half a million veterans call Michigan home and many of them – who believe they were subjected to toxins – have been looking for help for decades. And now the PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, is...
WLOS.com
NC Aquariums caring for hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The N.C. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island also home to the renowned...
WLOS.com
AVL vs. Turo: Airport says in suit that car-share company not permitted to operate in NC
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has filed a lawsuit against a ride-share business, saying it is not permitted to do business anywhere in North Carolina. The lawsuit against peer-to-peer carsharing company Turo. The San Francisco-based company allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles via an...
WLOS.com
Michigan set to 'dominate' electric vehicle battery manufacturing by 2030
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Joining the ranks of Georgia and Kentucky, Michigan is positioned to be a powerhouse in electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030, according to a release from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. As we work to make an electrified future a...
WLOS.com
Be Pro Be Proud demonstration allows Enka Middle students to explore trades
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — These Enka Middle School students are too young to be driving an 18-wheeler, but a simulator is giving them an idea of what it's like to be behind the wheel of a big rig. The Be Pro Be Proud tractor-trailer that made a stop on...
Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online
A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WLOS.com
Weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The storm system dumping heavy rain and snow on the West Coast and the Intermountain West will begin to impact western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday evening. Ahead of...
