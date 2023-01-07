ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

'Still very actively looking for her': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena

CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling for a Better Garden

Soil sampling is the best way to grow a better garden and it's something you can do all by yourself. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how easy it is to test your soil, and why it's so important when it comes to assessing your landscape.
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes annual physical fitness checks for students

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Annual physical fitness tests starting in the third grade could be coming to Oklahoma schools. State Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan) proposed SB 94 to bring the change to public schools in the state. The measure would also use the data gathered anonymously for the...
Girl Scouts to begin cookie sales in Oklahoma on Jan. 20

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Girl Scouts announced local sale dates for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie program on Tuesday. Sale dates vary nationally, and in Oklahoma, the digital sale officially begins on Jan. 20. The door-to-door sales will begin on Jan. 28. The sale of cookies will end on March 31.
Raising Oklahoma: Coats and Car Seat Safety

Winter and coats go hand in hand this time of year, but did you know your little ones' coats could pose a potential danger when strapped in their car seat?. Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, Lisa Hamblin, gives us tips to keep your kids warm and safe in the car.
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
Oklahoma governor, elected leaders sworn into office

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office on Monday ahead of a legislative session in which lawmakers are expected to consider cutting taxes amid record revenue collections. Stitt, a wealthy mortgage company owner and political newcomer when he...
Oklahoma Human Services now accepting online applications for LIHEAP

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services will begin accepting online applications on Jan. 10 for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that helps income-eligible families with their winter heating utility bills. LIHEAP is offered two times a year, once in the winter for heating and the other in the summer for cooling.
