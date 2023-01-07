TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:15 left in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Wednesday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which was without injured star Auston Matthews. William Nylander added two assists and Matt Murray made 32 saves. Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros had 33 saves. The Predators snapped a season-high four-game winning streak. With time winding down, Marner took a pass from Nylander on a late four-minute power play and beat Saros, who was caught out of position, for his 16th goal of the season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO