Somerset, KY

wftgam.com

Two People Killed In Somerset Crash

The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOMERSET, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

1 dead in Wayne County crash Saturday

A Monticello man was killed following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in neighboring Wayne County, according to state police. The wreck occurred on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County around 6:30 eastern time Saturday evening. Police say a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Mark K. Hinkle, 62...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

sam1039.com

Man Killed In Deadly London Crash

The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
LONDON, KY
wbontv.com

Teenage girl struck by vehicle in downtown Richmond

An investigation is underway after a teenage Richmond girl was hit by a vehicle today in downtown Richmond. The female juvenile was reported as being struck by a vehicle on 2nd street around 2:30 this afternoon. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told WBON-TV9 no criminal activity is suspected at this time.
RICHMOND, KY
wivk.com

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is Investigating after a Scott County Deputy is Involved in a Vehicle Accident During Emergency Call

The Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating after a Scott County deputy, who was responding to an emergency call, and two people in another vehicle were injured in a crash. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says 32 year-old Ronald Lee Johnson was responding to a call in the Winfield area when a car driven by a 70 year-old woman with a 72 year-old passenger failed to yield the right of way and entered the traffic path of the deputy’s cruiser near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and N. Main Street in Oneida Friday evening.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase

Somerset, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department engaged in a car chase last night. They responded to call describing a driver as drunk. Once officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Michael Barry, out of Richmond, VA, in a truck. He resisted arrest and drove from the scene shortly after police...
SOMERSET, KY

