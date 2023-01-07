Read full article on original website
Related
wftgam.com
Two People Killed In Somerset Crash
The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
wymt.com
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
wymt.com
No serious injuries following crash involving horse on Interstate 75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an unusual start to the day Sunday for some drivers on a major interstate in our region. Early Sunday morning, Whitley County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash involving a horse on Interstate 75 near the 21 mile marker. Police believe...
wymt.com
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
lakercountry.com
1 dead in Wayne County crash Saturday
A Monticello man was killed following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in neighboring Wayne County, according to state police. The wreck occurred on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County around 6:30 eastern time Saturday evening. Police say a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Mark K. Hinkle, 62...
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
wymt.com
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in a crash that sent someone to the hospital. Police say the crash happened on Friday morning just before 9 on U.S. 25 W near Campbell Hill in Williamsburg. Officials did not release any details about...
wymt.com
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
2 dead, 3 injured in Somerset collision
Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Somerset.
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
sam1039.com
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
wbontv.com
Teenage girl struck by vehicle in downtown Richmond
An investigation is underway after a teenage Richmond girl was hit by a vehicle today in downtown Richmond. The female juvenile was reported as being struck by a vehicle on 2nd street around 2:30 this afternoon. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told WBON-TV9 no criminal activity is suspected at this time.
wivk.com
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is Investigating after a Scott County Deputy is Involved in a Vehicle Accident During Emergency Call
The Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating after a Scott County deputy, who was responding to an emergency call, and two people in another vehicle were injured in a crash. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says 32 year-old Ronald Lee Johnson was responding to a call in the Winfield area when a car driven by a 70 year-old woman with a 72 year-old passenger failed to yield the right of way and entered the traffic path of the deputy’s cruiser near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and N. Main Street in Oneida Friday evening.
wymt.com
Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase
Somerset, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department engaged in a car chase last night. They responded to call describing a driver as drunk. Once officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Michael Barry, out of Richmond, VA, in a truck. He resisted arrest and drove from the scene shortly after police...
Comments / 0