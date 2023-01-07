Read full article on original website
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
Florida cold case marks 19th anniversary: 'There's always hope' for Terrance Williams
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was first published on Jan. 12, 2022 and we are republishing to maintain awareness of this longtime Southwest Florida cold case as it reaches its 19th anniversary, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Coming this spring, The Last Ride, an investigative podcast, delves into the case. Look for it wherever you get your podcasts.
WINKNEWS.com
New Habaneros Mexican Grill expands dining spots in Bonita Springs
A colorful new Mexican restaurant opened Jan. 3 in the Prado at Spring Creek in Bonita Springs. Habaneros Mexican Grill’s large freestanding building on the southern edge of the retail center formerly was Buffalo Wild Wings, Stevie Tomato’s Sports Page and Rib City but it had been vacant since Foxboro Sports Tavern closed its second location there in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
WINKNEWS.com
Back to school for Lee County students after winter break
Tuesday is the first day back in school after winter break in Lee County, and not a day too soon for some parents and students. Some kids who spoke to WINK News couldn’t wait to return to school to see their friends again, while others could have done with another week off. Students had around 2 1/2 weeks off for winter break, which is normal. The School District of Lee County did not want to take away from the break to make up for hurricane days; instead, it turned a few half-days into full days, and some other days off are now regular school days.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nautical Bowls health food franchise takes off in Southwest Florida
Katie Archer sought to diversify her family’s income stream. She also wanted to pursue her passion for encouraging healthy eating. Nautical Bowls opened at Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, at the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. It joined Coconut Point in Estero as the second of at least five planned locations in Southwest Florida, with Fort Myers also on tap to eventually receive one.
Fort Myers man gets up close and personal with alligator
FORT MYERS, Fla. — There aren’t many people that would hang their camera near the mouth of an alligator. But Jeff Gabel is exactly one of them. The Fort Myers man does it quite often. Gabel documents wildlife in south Fort Myers and has been for years. It’s all part of his daily 20-mile bike ride around the area. But in the months following Hurricane Ian, he’s been documenting more change than wildlife itself.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
Bay News 9
First Florida panther death of 2023 reported
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023. The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. A total of 27...
WINKNEWS.com
Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County
Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened. The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.
yovenice.com
Large Waves Slam Venice Pier
Last week a large swell sent some of the biggest waves seen in years to the Venice Pier. Check out the surfing action in this video!. @yovenicenews The biggest swell is years sent great waves to Venice Pier recently. Here are some highlights from Friday morning #venice #venicebeach #surf #surfing #losangeles #california #sports #news ♬ Wipe Out – The Surfaris.
Cape Coral “miracle dog” survives running away, hurricane, & being hit by car en route to new forever home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After being hit by a car and missing a month before Hurricane Ian, a miraculous dog now has a new home. Bella, the dog, is safe and sound. Her new owners say it’s all thanks to a Cape Coral woman they now call a hero!
businessobserverfl.com
Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table
Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
Developer buys Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach with hopes to rebuild after Ian’s destruction
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There is now a new owner of Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach. The resort was washed away by the storm, and now only rubble stands where 14 units once were. “People could come by boat, by jet ski or kayak,” the now...
luxury-houses.net
A Dream Home in French Country Style with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail Asks $9.9 Million in Naples, Florida
2140 Canna Way, Naples, Florida is a custom-built French country estate was finished with cut-stone exterior, Ludowici clay tile roof and dual-pane hurricane-rated mahogany doors, windows. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2140 Canna Way, please contact Jordan E Delaney (Phone: 239-404-3070) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
capecoralbreeze.com
Steve Honc fights for Pine Island
Steve Honc is an islander through and through, which is why when he was told it would likely be months before the road to the Matlacha Bridge was fixed after Hurricane Ian, he determined to make it happen sooner. While he wants to be clear that he did not build...
Matlacha Hookers help after Hurricane Ian
The Matlacha Hookers are out cleaning up York Road in St. James City picking up nails and screws, this is just a tiny part of what they've been doing to help.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
Several changes happening this week in Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach wants people to know about several changes happening this week after Hurricane Ian.
luxury-houses.net
The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico
3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
