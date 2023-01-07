Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni admits Jalen Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return, QB won't 'get into' injury status
PHILADELPHIA -- With home-field advantage on the line, Jalen Hurts wasn't leaving anything to chance. Come hell or high water, Hurts was going to play in a game the Philadelphia Eagles needed to win to clinch the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Whether Hurts needed...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
Heisman Trophy winner, USC RB Charles White dies
Southern Cal running back and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch
Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Not practicing
Edwards (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Edwards suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and now is in danger of missing a wild-card round matchup with the same team seven days later. The Ravens may also be missing quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) and perhaps even backup Tyler Huntley (shoulder), potentially setting up J.K. Dobbins to be the focal point of an undermanned offense.
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Starts five games
Walker started five of his six games played this season, completing 63 of 106 attempts (59.4%) for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Walker was thrust into Carolina's starting role amid injuries to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Although he led the Panthers to a couple of wins, Walker was inconsistent prior to suffering an ankle injury of his own. As Walker is a restricted free agent this offseason, it may be surprising if he is retained, as his spot with the Panthers was connected to his former college coach, Matt Rhule, who was fired by Carolina early in the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: New postseason overtime rules means it's better to give than receive
The NFL is about to embark on its first postseason with the new overtime rules, and coaches who win the toss will now likely weigh whether to take the unusual step of kicking off to the opponent in overtime. The league changed its overtime rules this past offseason in large...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Frank Darby: Limited to five games in Year 2
Darby caught his lone target for 15 yards across five appearances during the 2022 campaign. Darby, a 2021 sixth-round pick, joined the Falcons' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster, but he earned a spot on the active roster by the end of November. He appeared in four of the team's final seven games -- drawing DNP-CDs three times -- and secured his lone catch of the campaign in Week 18 when he played a season-high 27 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay. Darby will be a free agent this offseason, and given the drop in playing time from his rookie campaign, it seems unlikely that either party has any interest in a reunion.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
