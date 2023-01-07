Read full article on original website
Carroll Joseph Friloux
Carroll Joseph Friloux (also known by family and friends as “C.J.” and “Rock”) of Reserve, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 89. He was born in Taft, Louisiana, to the late Edgar Joseph Friloux and Beatrice Robert Friloux. Carroll was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was adventurous and enjoyed camping trips, organizing family vacations, and spending time with those he loved. Carroll was the favorite uncle among many of his nieces and nephews. He had a remarkable memory and was a man of great wisdom, teaching his children and grandchildren many things he knew. Carroll was an entrepreneur at heart, always coming up with new ideas, and he was very technically skilled, once working as a draftsman and capable of writing complex computer code. Some of his favorite hobbies were researching his family’s genealogy and horticulture, especially caring for orchids. Carroll was a former member of Local 60 in Metairie and Local 537 in Boston. He was a resident of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home for the past few years, during which he thrived making many friends, playing booray, and strengthening his Catholic faith as he developed a closer relationship with God. Fittingly, Carroll passed away while praying the Rosary.
James “Jimmy” B. Hyde
James “Jimmy” B. Hyde passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana. He was born on November 22, 1956, in San Francisco, California. Jimmy was retired from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Prior to retiring, he enjoyed driving a drag race car while working as a police officer with Hammond Police Department. After retiring, he enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler cross country.
Yancie H. "Buck" Moseley, Jr.
YANCIE HUBERT “BUCK” MOSELEY, JR. On January 8, 2023, at 80 years of age, Buck passed away peacefully at his home after a 3 year illness following a severe stroke. He was born on December 10, 1942 in Meridian, MS to the late Yancie Hubert Moseley, Sr. and Ruby Earle Weeks Moseley. Buck grew up in Hattiesburg, MS then moved to Kentwood, LA and was a 1961 graduate of Kentwood High School. He attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA, then the Ray Martin School of Jewelry and Fabrications and Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
Christopher Hubert Robertson
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 20, 1971 in Independence, LA and was 51 years of age. He is survived by his father, Eddie Leland Robertson; mother, Christine Ann Robertson; daughter, Lilith Gaines Reid; sister, Heather Robertson Alston and husband Jay; brothers, Beau Jacque Robertson and wife Christi and Jonathon Eddie Robertson; maternal grandparent, Anna Mae Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith Mae Taylor and Vincent Leland Robertson; maternal grandparents, Hubert Abraham and Helen Voisin and Clint Michael Parker; paternal great grandparents, Alice Agnes Durnin and David Davoil Robertson and Betty Elizabeth Hughes and Harrison Wiggins Taylor; maternal great grandparents, John Voisin and Alfreda Rose Bourg and Sam Canizaro and Mary Ann Varuso. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 8:00AM until 10:00AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Montpelier Community Cemetery, Montpelier, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Dr. Edgar J. Solis
Dr. Edgar J. Solis passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by his family at his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 91. He was born on Sunday, July 12, 1931, in Masaya, Nicaragua and resided in Pembroke Pines, Florida for 22 years prior to moving to Louisiana. Edgar was an attorney and an architectural drawing professor at The Vocational Institute of Managua. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to spend quality time with his beloved wife, family, and friends.
Ruby "Pete" Tate Crain
Pete, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Pete retired after 30 years of service as a telephone operator for Bellsouth and AT&T. Pete had many different titles: Mama, Maw Maw Pete, Petie, and Aunt Pete. This goes to show you that she not only loved so many people, but they all held a special place in their heart for her. Pete loved going on trips with her family. From cruises, work trips with her late husband, Oscar, to traveling abroad, she was so happy as long as she could go. Pete was always up for an adventure and was sure to have the time of her life every chance she got. She was easy going, but always made sure she spoke her mind. Pete adored all of her family deeply and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. She left her family with countless wonderful memories and will be forever missed.
James W. Moss
Mr. James W. Moss, a native of Bogalusa, LA, and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his residence after a lengthy illness on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 69. Jim was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud alumni of LSU and an avid Tiger fan.
Cricket Ruedinger
Cricket Ruedinger passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. She was born on Monday, April 24, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas to the late Marjorie and Nicolas Sanchez. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Cricket is survived by her husband, James...
Amanda Vedros
Amanda Vedros, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on January 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 4, 1944, in New Orleans, LA and was 78 years of age. She spent her early life living in Morrero with her husband, Curtis Vedros. In 1977, she and Curtis would buy land in Independence where they would begin raising horses, chickens, and beef on their family farm for the next 50 years. She was an active member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence. Mrs. Amanda was a semi-professional snap bean peeler, and a daily, “The Price is Right” contestant. She would kick you out of her kitchen screaming, “go play” all the while giving you a kiss on the cheek and a pat on the rear. She was known for her no-nonsense demeanor, soft smile, and sticking her tongue out at the drop of a hat. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Curtis Cyrill Vedros; children, Sara Badon and husband, Donny, and Paul Vedros and wife, Sharon Vedros; and her sister, Lydia Newby. She was known simply as “MawMaw” to her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Badon, Katie Badon, Summer Robertson and Nicole Ruiz; great grandchildren, Jennifer Watson Riley Hubbard, and Isabella Ruiz; and numerous cousins and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emile Joseph LeBlanc, Jr. and AnnaBelle LeBlanc; sisters, Alaine LeBlanc Margiotta and Annalee LeBlanc Para; and grandchild, Robbie Madden. The entire family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Mrs. Reba Jackson and the nurses of Bridgeway Hospice who helped take care of Mrs. Amanda for the final years of her life. “Those who we love never truly leave us. There are things that even death cannot touch”- Jack Thorne. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, Thursday, January 12, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 620 3rd Street, Independence, LA, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Reubin Dykes. Interment will follow in Colonial Cemetery, Independence.
Jennie "JoAnn" Monteleone Smith
Jennie "JoAnn" Monteleone Smith of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born on August 26, 1938, in Hammond, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Anthony Monteleone and Mary Castiglia Monteleone. JoAnn was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and was retired from the Tangipahoa Parish School System. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Norman L. Carter, Sr.
Norman moved to his Heavenly mansion from his Earthly home in Independence, LA surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He is survived by his children, Norman L. Carter Jr. (Deborah), Sandra C. de Veer (Paul), Alan J. Carter (Marianne), and Patricia C. Schwandt (Michael) ; 15 grandchildren ; 31 great-grandchildren; and his second wife of 8 years, Bonnie Maher-Carter.
Joy Elizabeth Cheek
And a resident of Ponchatoula passed away Saturday morning January 7, 2023 at her home. She was a native of the Enon Community and was a former longtime resident of Prairieville. Joy loved gardening for her beautiful flowers. She had a special place in her heart for her pet dog Bree and she always enjoyed spending time with her family.
Dixie Anne Easterling
Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, MS, a longtime resident of Bogalusa, LA, and a current resident of Carriere, MS, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
SLU adds Bumgarner, Ford for 2023-24
HAMMOND, La. – Meridian Community College duo Noah Bumgarner and Lexton Ford will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Wednesday. Bumgarner and Ford will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The...
Jean Roberts Nielson
And a resident of Franklinton died Saturday afternoon January 7, 2023 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was born at home in Mount Hermon on July 23, 1934. Jean was a longtime active member of Hays Creek Southern Baptist Church that often cooked the chicken pie for church dinners and gatherings. Jean was as hard-working as she was loving. She and her family operated a successful dairy farm for over 40 years, which of course required overseeing daily. She would often have her grandchildren assist her in working with the cows. Later in life, she loved to take her great-grandchildren on nature walks around the property. Jean was a big sports fan, especially basketball, LSU and the New Orleans Saints. She never failed to attend the many sporting events and activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dr. William Anthony Ferrante
Dr. William Anthony Ferrante, 88 of Franklinton, Louisiana, died January 6, 2023, at his home. Dr. Ferrante was born on March 7, 1934, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Michele and Felicia (Artall) Ferrante, both predeceased. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Bulcao Ferrante, and their 5...
Jerry Albert Sykes
Mr. Jerry Albert Sykes, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Covington, LA at the age of 84. Mr. Sykes is survived by a daughter, Donna S. Mullen of Bogalusa, LA; a son, Douglas Ray Sykes of Bogalusa, LA; four grandchildren, Tiffiny Martin of Baton Rouge, LA, Madonna Bedwell of Bogalusa, LA, Staci Felder of Baton Rouge, LA, and Ashley Sykes of New York; and one brother, Douglas Henry Sykes of Bogalusa, LA.
Rushell Wilson
Rushell Wilson was born October 14, 1941, to the union of Theadore (Pete) and Willie J Merrell Wilson of Franklinton, La. We are heartbroken that he passed away peacefully at the age of 81. He was the oldest of eleven siblings and accepted Christ at an early age. Rushell moved to New Orleans, La, where he met and married Shirley Guzmow Wilson, and to this union two sons, and one daughter were born. He moved to Houston, TX and worked for Ashland Chemical until he retired in 2007.
Brad Anthony LeBlanc
Brad, age 55, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was a resident of Marrero, LA. Brad was the definition of a hard worker. He followed his father’s footsteps into the oil field and worked as much as he possibly could throughout his life. Brad loved going fast; fast cars, fast boats, and fast motorcycles. He was always up for a ride and an adventure. Brad loved his family and was happiest spending time with them. He was a strong, loving, and one of a kind man that will be deeply missed.
Hammond Rotary hosts Evening of Jazz on Feb. 5
The Hammond Rotary Club is hosting An Evening of Jazz on February 5th at the Historic Michabelle Inn at 1106 South Holly Street, Hammond. The club is thrilled to present Southeastern Louisiana University’s Jazz Ensemble who will be preforming The Bill Evans Jazz Festival. The doors open at 4 p.m., and the jazz will play from 5 -7 p.m.
