5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
KWQC
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Jester FEC acquired the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf to add growing portfolio of family entertainment centers, according to a press release. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this Spring. The park will include go karts, bowling miniature...
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
ourquadcities.com
New indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf
A new indoor theme park is planned for the vacant former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road. Jester FEC (based in Lexington, Ky.) has completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this spring — the company’s sixth large-scale indoor theme park with go karts, bowling, miniature golf, laser tag, large kids’ zone, and more, according to a Tuesday press release.
ourquadcities.com
A magical icy wonderland awaits at Icestravaganza!
Experience the magic of an icy wonderland as it takes over Downtown Davenport! Downtown Davenport Partnership Director of Events Jason Gilliland spoke with Local 4 about all the cool happenings at Icestravaganza. For more information, click here.
KWQC
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
Big Names Coming To Eastern Iowa Music Festival This Summer
An Eastern Iowa music festival is bringing in some big-time talent for their June concert series!. The lineup is all set for the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa! The three-day event runs from June 8-10th at the Clinton Riverfront. All three days are packed with big-name country stars!
This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Molly!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. She’s an aspiring doggie model. She finds the wardrobe changes a bit tedious. Molly is a 6 year old female spayed Great Dane. Molly needs a home with kids 12+, no cats, and may do well with other dogs with a slow introduction. She is up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Could you see herself walking the run way with her? Please come meet her.
KCJJ
New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner
The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
ourquadcities.com
Virdi Eye Clinic founder recalled as giving, generous, humble
Prem Virdi of Moline had an eye for the important things in life. The founder of Virdi Eye Clinic, who died Jan. 2, 2023 at age 84, used his vision and compassion to raise a beautiful family and raise up his adopted community. Dr. Virdi was born in Punjab, India,...
Davenport manufacturer APS accepting applications for $5,000 STEM award to area graduates
Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) is now accepting applications for its $5,000 award for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit- and need-based, one-time gift. Now in its sixth year, the scholarship is named...
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
New Galesburg church looking to build permanent home. Here’s where it might go
A new Galesburg church is exploring the acquisition of land to build a permanent place of worship on the far north edge of Galesburg. But first, there would need to be a change of zoning in the Gale Village Subdivision on North Seminary Street. The Ascent Church, which has held...
ourquadcities.com
New Davenport police officers to be sworn in at city council meeting
The Davenport Police Department announced three new officers will be sworn in at the Davenport City Council Meeting on January 11. According to a release, Mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following Davenport Police Officers:. Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School...
ourquadcities.com
To reduce gun violence, foundation grants $300,000
Dwayne Hodges still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand in hand with Davenport Police and the nonprofit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community.
Underrated Baseball Movie Filmed in Davenport, Iowa Is One You Should See
Back in 2007, Davenport's baseball stadium, known as John O'Donnell at the time, was overtaken by lights, cameras, dozens of camera operators, and actors to film a baseball movie unlike any that had been made up to that point. Sugar follows Dominican pitcher Miguel Santos as he gets his break,...
Davenport Community School District approves new school boundaries
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District voted 'yes' to the approval of new boundaries during Monday, Jan. 9's board meeting. This comes after the district announced it will close three of its elementary schools, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington, by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. But...
Harlem Globetrotters Dribble Into Moline’s Vibrant Arena Tonight
The famous basketball and comedy troupe will dribble into Moline’s Vibrant Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
