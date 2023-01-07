ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How Tennessee Titans plan to honor Damar Hamlin before Saturday's game vs. Jaguars

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueVOJ_0k6ztV9l00

The Tennessee Titans will honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday before their first game since Hamlin's scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) in a game where the winner wins the AFC South. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the Titans showed the warmup t-shirts that will be given to every play for pregame use, black shirts emblazoned with the slogan "LOVE FOR DAMAR" and Hamlin's number 3 on the front.

Hamlin suffered a life-changing injury Monday, requiring CPR after going into cardiac arrest, and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. After days of medical attention, Hamlin is now awake and is able to breathe without a breathing tube but remains in critical condition.

TEAMMATE'S TAKE: Tennessee Titans' Rashad Weaver chokes back tears discussing college teammate Damar Hamlin

IN REFLECTION: Jeffery Simmons reflects on Damar Hamlin, his cousin's recent death on football field

Several Titans players and coaches spoke about the affect Hamlin's condition has had on their locker room. Coach Mike Vrabel said he addressed his team about the injury and was heartened by how many of his leaders spoke emotionally and bluntly about how harrowing the sight was and how blessed they are to be able to play football for their families and themselves. Titans defensive end Rashad Weaver was teammates with Hamlin in college at Pittsburgh and was moved to tears talking about his friend on Tuesday, just hours after the injury when Hamlin hadn't woken up yet.

Vrabel wore his Love For Damar shirt on the field pregame when he walked into the stadium.

The Buffalo Bills play their first game since Hamlin's injury on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Hamlin has sent messages to teammates and spoke to the team over the phone on Thursday.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Tennessee Titans plan to honor Damar Hamlin before Saturday's game vs. Jaguars

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans interviewing several GM candidates, including interim Ryan Cowden | Report

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly beginning interviews for their general manager opening. The Titans have requested permission to interview 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Titans also will interview their interim GM Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, according to the NFL Network report. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts

Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a replacement for Jon Robinson as the Titans' general manager.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

What Mike Vrabel said about Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's future

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hasn't made any changes to his staff in the two days since his season ended, but will be evaluating his coaches in the coming weeks, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing. "I think change is obviously part of this league," Vrabel said Monday. "It’s part of professional sports. I think there’ll be conversations here in the short term about the general manager and where that goes and then that person and I will...
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts

The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing after 2 seasons

Todd Downing is out as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator after two seasons of some of the highest highs and lowest lows on offense in franchise history. The Titans fired Downing on Monday after two years coordinating the offense and four years with the team. The Titans cratered from fourth in the NFL in scoring in 2020 to 15th in Downing's first year and 28th this season, as the Titans ended the year on a...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Hall of Fame to recognize Titans player after Pro Bowl snub

The Tennessee Titans ended the season in a very disappointing fashion. They lost their final seven games, fired their GM and multiple assistant coaches, and missed the playoffs. But despite all the negatives, there was one major positive to come out of this season. That positive is rookie punter Ryan...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Why Titans turnover is a little unexpected

Welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessee Titans beat writer Nick Suss, and I'm here to dig into why the team is going into the offseason with some prominent positions vacant. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing after two years running their offense on Monday. It's the first...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy