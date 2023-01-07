99% Efficiency: Princeton Engineers Have Developed a New Way To Remove Microplastics From Water

Dark matter is a hypothetical form of matter that is believed to make up a large portion of the universe. It is called “dark” because it does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, and therefore cannot be directly detected with telescopes or other instruments that detect electromagnetic radiation. However, its presence can be inferred through its gravitational effects on visible matter, such as stars and galaxies. Scientists believe that dark matter may make up about 85% of the mass in the universe, and its existence is necessary to explain a number of observed phenomena, such as the rotational speeds of galaxies and the distribution of matter on a cosmic scale.

