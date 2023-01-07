99% Efficiency: Princeton Engineers Have Developed a New Way To Remove Microplastics From Water

Read full article on original website
Not Science Fiction: A New Method To Move Objects Without Contact
This contactless manipulation method has potential applications in industries including robotics and manufacturing. A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has uncovered a way to manipulate objects using ultrasound waves, paving the way for contactless movement in industries like manufacturing and robotics without the need for an internal power source.
New Study Challenges Conventional Wisdom on the Origins of Large Magma Eruptions
N the past, massive magma eruptions have led to the creation of large floods of basalt lava on the continents. It was previously believed that these types of eruptions could only occur in areas where the continental tectonic plates are thin, allowing deep mantle material to rise close to the surface. The low pressure in these regions allows for the melting of hot mantle, which can generate a significant amount of magma.
Defying Conventional Theories: How Does Radiation Travel Through Dense Plasma?
First-of-its-kind experimental evidence contradicts traditional theories about the emission and absorption of radiation by plasmas. While solids, liquids, and gases are familiar states of matter, there is a fourth state called plasmas which is the most common form of matter in the universe. It can be found in the sun and other celestial bodies in our solar system. However, dense plasma, which is a hot mixture of atoms with free-moving electrons and ions, only occurs under extremely high pressure and temperature conditions, making it challenging for scientists to fully understand this state of matter.
Breakthrough in Quantum Research Paves Way for New Generation of Light-Driven Electronics
A breakthrough in quantum research – the first detection of excitons (electrically neutral quasiparticles) in a topological insulator has been achieved by an international team of scientists collaborating within the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat. This discovery paves the way for a new generation of light-driven computer chips and quantum technologies. It was enabled thanks to smart material design in Würzburg, the birthplace of topological insulators. The findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Mucus Molecules Could Prevent Cholera
Utilizing these protective molecules could potentially provide a new approach to managing the illness, which is transmitted through contaminated water. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered molecules present in mucus that have the ability to impede cholera infection by disrupting the genes responsible for the microbe switching into a harmful state. These molecules, referred to as glycans, play a significant role in mucins- the gel-forming compounds that constitute mucus.
One Step Closer to Deeper Explorations Into Space – Improved Performance of Plasma Thrusters
A researcher at Tohoku University has made significant improvements to a high-power electrodeless plasma thruster, bringing us closer to deeper space exploration. These advancements in electric propulsion technology have the potential to revolutionize the space industry in the same way that innovations in terrestrial transportation, such as cars, trains, and aircraft, have transformed their respective industries.
New Research Reveals the Biochemical “Rings of Power”
The process of genome mining reveals a common category of naturally occurring compounds that have the potential as viable drug candidates. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology have discovered the biosynthesis of a rare compound called benzoxazolinate, which is found in Benzobactins – a class of bacterial natural products that have unique biological activity due to its two-ring structure.
Superheavy Neutron Stars Revealed by NASA Observations of Powerful Cosmic Explosions
Astronomers studying archival observations of powerful explosions called short gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) have detected light patterns indicating the brief existence of a superheavy neutron star shortly before it collapsed into a black hole. This fleeting, massive object likely formed from the collision of two neutron stars. “We looked for these...
New Study Significantly Narrows Search for Elusive Dark Matter Particles
Dark matter is a hypothetical form of matter that is believed to make up a large portion of the universe. It is called “dark” because it does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, and therefore cannot be directly detected with telescopes or other instruments that detect electromagnetic radiation. However, its presence can be inferred through its gravitational effects on visible matter, such as stars and galaxies. Scientists believe that dark matter may make up about 85% of the mass in the universe, and its existence is necessary to explain a number of observed phenomena, such as the rotational speeds of galaxies and the distribution of matter on a cosmic scale.
