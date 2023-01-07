Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
KFOX 14
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
KFOX 14
WATCH: Dramatic video shows huge rockslide, flooding on California highway
Authorities in California shared a video that showed a massive rockslide during a storm that raged throughout portions of the state on Monday. Use extreme caution if you must drive to the Shaver Lake area or any mountain areas," the California Highway Patrol noted on social media. According to the...
Comments / 0