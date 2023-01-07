HOUSTON (KIAH) — Even though Yuengling has only been sold in Texas for over a year, the Pottsville, Pa., brewery is now helping to Keep Texas Beautiful. Yuengling announced that it will partner with Keep Texas Beautiful – the nonprofit that encourages Texans to keep its communities clean – and the partnership includes special 12-ounce cans that will be sold only in 12-pack cases of Yuengling Lager beer that feature the Lone Star State.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO