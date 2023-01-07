ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Rockdale resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword!. The Texas Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in...
ROCKDALE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Yuengling to partner with Keep Texas Beautiful, releases special beer can design

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Even though Yuengling has only been sold in Texas for over a year, the Pottsville, Pa., brewery is now helping to Keep Texas Beautiful. Yuengling announced that it will partner with Keep Texas Beautiful – the nonprofit that encourages Texans to keep its communities clean – and the partnership includes special 12-ounce cans that will be sold only in 12-pack cases of Yuengling Lager beer that feature the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Did you win? 2 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country that is at least a little bit interested in sports will have their eyes glued to the college football national championship Monday night as the TCU Horned Frogs are going for all the glory, but there was some winning over the weekend in Texas that needs to be discussed.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy