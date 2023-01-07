Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
Johnston boys pull away with 24-5 run in 3rd quarter, defeat Hawks for 2nd time
This time, the Johnston boys’ basketball team didn’t blow a big lead. The Dragons, who let a 16-point cushion in the fourth quarter slip away in a 65-64 loss at fifth-ranked Indianola on Saturday, bounced back with a 63-50 victory over visiting Ankeny on Tuesday. They opened the second half with a 24-5 run to build a 54-29 advantage, then cruised to the win.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We got exposed’: Ankeny hangs around for awhile before Dragons dominate
The Central Iowa Metropolitan League boasts seven of the top 11 teams in Class 5A in the latest girls’ basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union. Despite the overall strength of the nine-team league, top-ranked Johnston continues to dominate its CIML rivals. The defending state...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny girls rout Urbandale, then edge Rams to claim league dual-meet crown
Chalk up another accomplishment for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling program in its inaugural season. Ankeny wrapped up the CIML Conference dual-meet championship with a pair of wins over Urbandale and host Southeast Polk on Tuesday. Coach Dustin Roland’s team rolled to a 72-6 victory over the J-Hawks, then followed with a 42-34 win over the Rams.
ankenyfanatic.com
Nelson resigns after 8 years at Ankeny, will rejoin UNI as offensive line coach
Ankeny football coach Rick Nelson is headed back to Cedar Falls. Nelson, who was a longtime assistant coach at Northern Iowa before taking over the Hawks’ program in 2015, has announced his resignation. He will rejoin the Panthers’ staff as the offensive line coach. Nelson replaces Ryan Clanton,...
ankenyfanatic.com
Centennial wrestlers crown 4 champs, capture overall title at Lepic Invite
The Ankeny Centennial wrestlers crowned four individual champions and also captured the team title in the Tom Lepic Invitational on Saturday at Iowa City West. The Jaguars racked up 189.5 points, 16 more than runner-up Pleasant Valley. Norwalk, Fort Madison and Iowa City West also competed in the round-robin event.
ankenyfanatic.com
Hansen, Anderson win titles, lead Hawks to overall crown at Mendenhall Invite
A long layoff didn’t seem to bother the Ankeny wrestling team. Competing for the first time since Dec. 20, the seventh-ranked Hawks easily captured the team title in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational on Saturday at Ames. They scored 211.5 points to finish 58.5 points ahead of No. 4 Fort Dodge, which placed second in the 17-team field.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 208
In the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America, publisher Dan Holm interviews Cole Netten and JJ Kohl about their selections to the Fanatic all-time Ankeny football team. Kohl also discusses his performance at last week’s Under Armour Next All-America Game in Orlando. Ankeny Fanatic sponsor Nick Jarosh of Nick Jarosh Fitness also makes an appearance.
iheart.com
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
theperrynews.com
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Connie Edwards Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for 70-year-old Connie Edwards will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, with a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Bryant Cemetery northwest of Fontanelle. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service.The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Robbery Suspect
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a man is accused of robbing a retailer in Ankeny and that same retailer's Ames and West Des Moines locations. He was seen driving a white Jeep SUV and had a passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5266 or email bmuhlbauer@ankenyiowa.gov.
Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding
(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
Creston Woman Arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Jo Scott of Creston at 302 N. Pine Street for 1st Degree Harassment. Officers transported Tiffany Scott to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Scott after she posted bond.
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
Comments / 1