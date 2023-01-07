Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
El Paso News
NFL Fans Speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s Future After Jersey Decision
After the game, the Packers quarterback explained why he didn’t exchange jerseys with Lions receiver Jameson Williams. In the days leading up to the regular-season finale on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he had thought about the fact that it could be his last home game at Lambeau Field. And after Sunday night’s loss to the Lions, one brief video clip caught the NFL world’s attention.
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
El Paso News
Mickey: Expect better offensive performance
FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Super Wild Card weekend ends when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay in a rematch of week one against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Dak Prescott and the offense started the 2022 campaign with a very poor outing, only scoring three points....
El Paso News
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins gets the Giants just three weeks after tossing three TDs against them. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
El Paso News
Wild Card: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
A porous Cowboys secondary will be carved up by Chris Godwin in their upcoming Wild Card matchup. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
Heisman Trophy winner, USC RB Charles White dies
Southern Cal running back and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was
Comments / 0