Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Gov. Justice pitches 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet Wednesday: a 50 percent reduction over the next three years. The Republican governor called the plan a “West Virginia tsunami" during his State of the State address, after lawmakers convened at...
kentuckytoday.com
Larger GOP majorities seek impact at N. Carolina Statehouse
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly opened its two-year legislative session Wednesday with Republicans on the cusp of veto-proof control that will force Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to thread parliamentary needle s to block abortion restrictions and other culture war issues he’s vowed to fight.
kentuckytoday.com
Maine governor's 2-year budget tops $10 billion
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday unveiled a $10.3 billion, two-year budget proposal that builds on her previous priorities without raising taxes or raiding the state’s reserves. The proposal, which represents $900 million in growth over the last budget, maintains the state's commitment to...
kentuckytoday.com
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools. Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the...
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
kentuckytoday.com
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 8:11a 3 new powder machine groomed 60 - 60 base 53 of 55 trails, 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 51 - 51 base 42 of 67 trails 63% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Don't give up on Coach Cal just yet
The status of John Calipari’s future as coach at Kentucky has been a hot topic even though the Wildcats are only three games into the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule. Two of those games — at Missouri and Alabama — have produced losses, with the latest being a 26-point beatdown in Tuscaloosa last Saturday.
Comments / 0