4-star TE Jamari Johnson announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land four-star tight end Jamari Johnson, who has been committed to the Louisville Cardinals for the past several months. However, they were unable to land the jumbo athlete, who stuck with Louisville in the end.

Johnson stands 6 feet, 5 inches and 250 pounds. He is projected to play tight end in college. After former Oregon TE Moliki Matavao announced his transfer to the UCLA Bruins, it was clear the Ducks needed depth at the position. The Ducks worked to add Johnson to the 2023 class, pairing him alongside fellow TE Kenyon Sadiq, but the hopes didn’t come to fruition.

That doesn’t mean the Ducks are finished in the TE recruiting department, though. Five-stars Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson have not yet committed, and both are reportedly considering Oregon. Harbor plans a visit to Eugene at the end of January.

Jamari Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8908 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE ESPN 3 79 CA TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA TE

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 250 pounds Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Class 2023

