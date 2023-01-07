ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

WTNH

5 New Haven officers plead not guilty in Randy Cox case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox in June 2022 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery

State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Waterbury Man Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police said a ​‘suspicious activity’ tip led to a drug and weapons arrest on Jan. 4. Someone contacted police at 3:45 p.m. to report suspicious activity at Colony Park. Police didn’t relay the specific activity thought to be suspicious. But, after responding to the...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Coventry police asking for help finding bank robber

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed a bank on Wednesday. At about 11 a.m., a middle-aged, white man entered the Key Bank on Main Street and robbed it, according to police. The suspect did not show or imply that he had a weapon, […]
COVENTRY, CT
proclaimerscv.com

Local Hartford News: A man who was convicted of 1984 home invasion attacks claims he doesn’t remember committing them.

Michael Sharpe, 71, was sentenced to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges. He is accused of a series of 1984 home invasion attacks on four women. The crimes were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database and a DNA sample. Sharpe apologized to the women during the hearing, after saying he has memory problems (CBS News, 2023).
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Daily Voice

Marlborough Man's Trash Leads To His Conviction For 4 Rapes In 1984

A Marlborough man has been found guilty of four rapes and kidnappings in 1984 by garbage from his home used to connect his DNA found at the crime scenes. Michael Marion Sharpe, age 71, a former Hartford charter school CEO, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 2 to 72 years in prison for felony charges related to the kidnappings and sexual assaults of four women in Connecticut dating back to 1984, said Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.
MARLBOROUGH, CT
darientimes.com

Burglary at Hartford Habitat for Humanity home for veteran will cost $10K

HARTFORD — Habitat for Humanity said a local historic home being restored for a military veteran suffered a $10,000 setback after a recent burglary. Hartford police received a call on New Year’s Day from a resident of Capitol Towers at Capitol and Broad streets who noticed the home’s doors were wide open, according to Kristopher McKelvie, director of construction for Habitat for Humanity for North Central Connecticut.
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Danbury man charged in shooting death of his friend to be sentenced this month

DANBURY —The city man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of his friend is expected to be sentenced later this month. David Ramos was originally set to be sentenced Tuesday at state Superior Court in Danbury after accepting a plea deal in October. The 37-year-old’s sentencing is now scheduled for Jan. 23.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct

A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden. The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning. No other details were released. A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather...
HAMDEN, CT

