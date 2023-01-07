A Marlborough man has been found guilty of four rapes and kidnappings in 1984 by garbage from his home used to connect his DNA found at the crime scenes. Michael Marion Sharpe, age 71, a former Hartford charter school CEO, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 2 to 72 years in prison for felony charges related to the kidnappings and sexual assaults of four women in Connecticut dating back to 1984, said Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.

MARLBOROUGH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO