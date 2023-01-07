Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Waterbury man sentenced to 30 years in prison in killing of motel clerk in Berlin
BERLIN - A Waterbury man has been sentenced to three decades behind bars in connection with the killing of a hotel clerk in 2017. Rahheem McDonald, 43, received the 30-year prison term during a proceeding on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court. He had previously been allowed to plead guilty...
New Britain Herald
Man who robbed banks in New Britain, Waterbury sentenced to more prison following escape from halfway house
A man sentenced to prison for robbing banks in New Britain and Waterbury was sentenced to additional time behind bars last week after federal officials say he escaped a halfway house in 2021 and remained on the loose for over a year. Victor Ramos, 41, of Waterbury, faced sentencing on...
5 New Haven officers plead not guilty in Randy Cox case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox in June 2022 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van […]
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
New Haven Independent
Waterbury Man Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police said a ‘suspicious activity’ tip led to a drug and weapons arrest on Jan. 4. Someone contacted police at 3:45 p.m. to report suspicious activity at Colony Park. Police didn’t relay the specific activity thought to be suspicious. But, after responding to the...
darientimes.com
New Haven felon awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to ammunition offense, feds say
NEW HAVEN — Photos posted on a social media platform led to the arrest of a local man for an ammunition offense, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Tyriq Martin, 22, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a felon...
Bristol Press
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
Coventry police asking for help finding bank robber
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed a bank on Wednesday. At about 11 a.m., a middle-aged, white man entered the Key Bank on Main Street and robbed it, according to police. The suspect did not show or imply that he had a weapon, […]
proclaimerscv.com
Local Hartford News: A man who was convicted of 1984 home invasion attacks claims he doesn’t remember committing them.
Michael Sharpe, 71, was sentenced to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges. He is accused of a series of 1984 home invasion attacks on four women. The crimes were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database and a DNA sample. Sharpe apologized to the women during the hearing, after saying he has memory problems (CBS News, 2023).
Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
Marlborough Man's Trash Leads To His Conviction For 4 Rapes In 1984
A Marlborough man has been found guilty of four rapes and kidnappings in 1984 by garbage from his home used to connect his DNA found at the crime scenes. Michael Marion Sharpe, age 71, a former Hartford charter school CEO, was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 2 to 72 years in prison for felony charges related to the kidnappings and sexual assaults of four women in Connecticut dating back to 1984, said Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.
darientimes.com
Burglary at Hartford Habitat for Humanity home for veteran will cost $10K
HARTFORD — Habitat for Humanity said a local historic home being restored for a military veteran suffered a $10,000 setback after a recent burglary. Hartford police received a call on New Year’s Day from a resident of Capitol Towers at Capitol and Broad streets who noticed the home’s doors were wide open, according to Kristopher McKelvie, director of construction for Habitat for Humanity for North Central Connecticut.
darientimes.com
Danbury man charged in shooting death of his friend to be sentenced this month
DANBURY —The city man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of his friend is expected to be sentenced later this month. David Ramos was originally set to be sentenced Tuesday at state Superior Court in Danbury after accepting a plea deal in October. The 37-year-old’s sentencing is now scheduled for Jan. 23.
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say
A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien. An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.
Waterbury Police Officer Fired For 'Unacceptable' Conduct
A Connecticut police officer was fired for "unacceptable" conduct during a traffic stop while he was directing traffic. The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street. During the stop, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic...
fox61.com
Windsor woman sentenced for defrauding employer and lender more than $700k
WINDSOR, Conn. — A Windsor woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for defrauding a former employer and a lender of more than $700,000. Margaret Boisture, 51, of Windsor, was ordered to pay a $7,100 fine and to make full restitution....
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to assault charge after allegedly telling police she stabbed woman, would gladly do it again
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the stabbing of a woman in November. Jessica Pitkin, 31, of 425 N. Main St., stood before a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court. She faces one felony count of first-degree assault – a charge to which she pleaded not guilty during the hearing.
Eyewitness News
Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden. The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning. No other details were released. A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather...
3 Norwalk Men Busted With Drugs, Gun, Following Investigation, Police Say
Three Fairfield County men have been charged with the alleged sale of drugs following a four-month investigation. The men were arrested in Norwalk on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 21 Osborne Ave. According to Norwalk Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, the arrests come on the heels of a four-month investigation into drug...
