Manhattan, NY

Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Ex-doctor convicted of overprescribing opioids to addicted patients

A former Ohio doctor was convicted of overprescribing opioids despite knowing her patients were severely addicted, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Freeda Flynn was found guilty on eight counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, according to the Justice Department. She faces a maximum sentence of...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend over breakup

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
RACINE COUNTY, WI

