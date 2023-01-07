Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
