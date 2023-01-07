ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazadero, CA

sonomacountygazette.com

Time to en-lighten up, Sonoma County?

‘Tis the season for getting lit! With festivities offering delights for all our senses, how not to be lit up—figuratively and literally? Store window displays, main streets, community centers and houses of worship are decorated with lights. At home, mantles show off commemorative Chanukah menorahs or Kwanzaa’s traditional, African ancestral kinaras, while next door, evergreens and hearths are strung with colorful twinklers. A star of Bethlehem beckons, lighting the way for the faithful for whom there’s hope that love and good can prevail on earth for everyone.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Cutest pet in Sonoma County: photo contest

Is your fur-ever friend paws-itively purrfect? Do they have that fur-ociously cute face and pet-tential to take furst place in the Sonoma County Gazette’s cutest pet contest?. Send your impawsibly cute photo of your furry, fluffy, scaly or feathered friend and email it to editor@sonomacountygazette.com by Sunday, Jan. 22.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town

As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
TIBURON, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Our forecast for Bodega Bay in 2023? Windy with a chance of chowder

A new year, yes, 2023! What a year 2022 was for Bodega Bay. We crept slowly out of COVID even though it kept trying to ruin the festivities of life. We consolidated our beloved Bodega Bay Fire with Sonoma County Fire, gaining a larger, more financially stable one with additional staff and life-saving equipment.
BODEGA BAY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

New year, new park for Petaluma

The Petaluma River Park Foundation (PRPF) is building a 24-acre waterfront park in the heart of Petaluma—a park that meets our vital need for shared space that connects people, art and nature. The group just received a $1.4 million planning grant from State Coastal Conservancy to support the community...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

The story of water at Bamboo Sourcery

For well over 50 years, our family and Bamboo Sourcery has had unlimited access to irrigation water from West Sonoma County’s Jonive Creek. This water has helped us and the many other families along Wagnon Road thrive. Jonive Creek's life-giving flow has sustained people living here all the way back to the original inhabitants, the Coast Miwok and Pomo Tribes.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Want to fight climate change? The answer lies in local food.

If Sonoma County focused agricultural production more for local markets, growing more of what we eat, we’d decrease dependence on imports. The climate change concerned sense our food system affects the environment. Recognized are the advantages of a more localized food system, particularly since it emits far less greenhouse gases. Sonoma County residents seem particularly keen. We have amazing natural assets and local operations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River

Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Ukiah woman dies in Sonoma County flood waters

A Ukiah woman has died after her car flooded on Trenton-Healdsburg Road in Forestville, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday morning. The body of Daphne Fontino, 43, was recovered from a vehicle at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 after a nearly 24-hour search for an individual who called about flood water entering their car on Trenton-Healdsburg Road.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

