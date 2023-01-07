Read full article on original website
Time to en-lighten up, Sonoma County?
‘Tis the season for getting lit! With festivities offering delights for all our senses, how not to be lit up—figuratively and literally? Store window displays, main streets, community centers and houses of worship are decorated with lights. At home, mantles show off commemorative Chanukah menorahs or Kwanzaa’s traditional, African ancestral kinaras, while next door, evergreens and hearths are strung with colorful twinklers. A star of Bethlehem beckons, lighting the way for the faithful for whom there’s hope that love and good can prevail on earth for everyone.
Cutest pet in Sonoma County: photo contest
Is your fur-ever friend paws-itively purrfect? Do they have that fur-ociously cute face and pet-tential to take furst place in the Sonoma County Gazette’s cutest pet contest?. Send your impawsibly cute photo of your furry, fluffy, scaly or feathered friend and email it to editor@sonomacountygazette.com by Sunday, Jan. 22.
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
Our forecast for Bodega Bay in 2023? Windy with a chance of chowder
A new year, yes, 2023! What a year 2022 was for Bodega Bay. We crept slowly out of COVID even though it kept trying to ruin the festivities of life. We consolidated our beloved Bodega Bay Fire with Sonoma County Fire, gaining a larger, more financially stable one with additional staff and life-saving equipment.
New year, new park for Petaluma
The Petaluma River Park Foundation (PRPF) is building a 24-acre waterfront park in the heart of Petaluma—a park that meets our vital need for shared space that connects people, art and nature. The group just received a $1.4 million planning grant from State Coastal Conservancy to support the community...
The story of water at Bamboo Sourcery
For well over 50 years, our family and Bamboo Sourcery has had unlimited access to irrigation water from West Sonoma County’s Jonive Creek. This water has helped us and the many other families along Wagnon Road thrive. Jonive Creek's life-giving flow has sustained people living here all the way back to the original inhabitants, the Coast Miwok and Pomo Tribes.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
Want to fight climate change? The answer lies in local food.
If Sonoma County focused agricultural production more for local markets, growing more of what we eat, we’d decrease dependence on imports. The climate change concerned sense our food system affects the environment. Recognized are the advantages of a more localized food system, particularly since it emits far less greenhouse gases. Sonoma County residents seem particularly keen. We have amazing natural assets and local operations.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
Another Severe Storm Brings More Flooding and Worries Along the Russian River
Another severe round of weather is hitting the Bay Area. Experts say today’s storm will be a Level Three, down from the historic Level Five last week. Not only is it bringing heavy rain, but powerful winds too. In fact, the National Weather Service warns winds could get up to 60 miles an hour in the valleys, and up to 80 miles per hour along the coast and highest peaks. That means the roads will be especially dangerous, with more trees and power lines expected to fall.
Ukiah woman dies in Sonoma County flood waters
A Ukiah woman has died after her car flooded on Trenton-Healdsburg Road in Forestville, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday morning. The body of Daphne Fontino, 43, was recovered from a vehicle at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 after a nearly 24-hour search for an individual who called about flood water entering their car on Trenton-Healdsburg Road.
Opinion: Can Sonoma County withstand deliberate indifference to climate change?
Deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm. How many folks in your entire, personal acquaintanceship of fellow Americans can you confidently state are really concerned about our environment-at-risk?. I think we all probably assume that those closest to us generally feel as we do - more or less! So,...
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Russian River Valley braces to evacuate as nearly 40 feet of water is projected to flood the area
Communities along the Russian River Valley are gearing up to evacuate as another stormy weekend lies ahead.
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
