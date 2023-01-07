Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared For Practice Ahead of Playoff Game
The Dolphins are still awaiting word on their starting quarterback’s availability for this weekend’s wild-card game in Buffalo. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has still not yet been cleared for football activity with Miami’s wild-card round playoff game against the Bills looming, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa,...
Report: Texans to Interview Four NFL Assistants for Coaching Job
Houston sacked coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after going 3-13-1 in the 2022 season. The Texans are kicking their coaching search into high gear as they seek a replacement for the recently fired Lovie Smith. Houston has requested permission to interview four different assistants around the league for its head...
Sources: Former Stanford coach Shaw interviews with Broncos
Former Stanford coach David Shaw, the winningest coach in Cardinal history with a 96-54 career record across 12 seasons, interviewed Wednesday with the Denver Broncos regarding their vacant head-coaching position, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Report: Broncos Interviewed Jim Harbaugh for HC Opening
The virtual interview reportedly lasted over two hours. View the original article to see embedded media. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Broncos regarding their coaching vacancy on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The virtual interview, which lasted over two hours, comes on the heels of...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
The Dallas defensive coordinator was a finalist for the Denver job last year. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly will interview with the Broncos about their vacant head coaching job after the team requested permission to speak with him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday. Since the Cowboys...
Rams’ Matthew Stafford Intends to Return for 2023 NFL Season
The veteran quarterback was limited to just nine games while dealing with various injuries, including two concussions. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Rams enter the offseason in a state of limbo with head coach Sean McVay’s future, their quarterback is making things clear for his 2023 plans.
