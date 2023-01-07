Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Penn State
The modern offensive style of basketball swallowed the Hoosiers whole tonight. After spending time under Brad Stevens (Butler, Boston Celtics) and Matt Painter (Purdue), Micah Shrewsberry has implemented an offensive system in his second year at the helm that puts a premium on spacing the floor and shooting the 3-ball. It’s a style that creates variance. If the shots aren’t dropping and the other team is on, it can lead to a blowout loss — though the Nittany Lions can at least make up for that some with their low turnover rate.
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Indiana at Penn State
Indiana will try to avoid an 0-3 start in Big Ten road games when it travels to University Park, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions are 11-5 overall and 2-3 in conference games. Wednesday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip on BTN:...
insidethehall.com
At the Buzzer: Penn State 85, Indiana 66
Indiana hung tight with Penn State in the first 11 minutes on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. But the Hoosiers lost focus defensively to close the half and the offense also cratered. Indiana trailed 16-15 with 9:15 left in the first half, but the Nittany Lions took control with 3-point shooting. Penn State made nine triples in the opening 20 minutes compared to just one for Indiana. Five of those 3-pointers came in the final 9:15 of the first half. By intermission, Indiana trailed 37-26 and had surrendered 1.13 points per possession. These Penn State numbers were produced with Jalen Pickett scoring just five points and dishing out only two assists in the first half.
insidethehall.com
Indiana women’s basketball’s first games in 2023 highlight Grace Berger’s impact
Sunday afternoon brought the news every Indiana women’s basketball fan has longed to hear: Grace Berger is back. Berger made her return to the court during Indiana’s game against Northwestern for the first time since November 25 in her typical fashion: under the radar. No one knew she would return until the starting lineups were posted, and it was made to seem like it was no big deal.
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Northwestern
Northwestern scored 1.14 points per possession against the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon, its best mark against a high-major opponent this season. Indiana made its share of mistakes and is searching for answers on defense with Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson out of the lineup. But the Wildcats also run zoom...
insidethehall.com
POTB 424: Indiana’s defense falters, leading to 1-3 start in Big Ten play
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall to discuss recent losses to Iowa and Northwestern and IU’s defensive issues through 15 games. Listen to this...
