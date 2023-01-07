Indiana hung tight with Penn State in the first 11 minutes on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. But the Hoosiers lost focus defensively to close the half and the offense also cratered. Indiana trailed 16-15 with 9:15 left in the first half, but the Nittany Lions took control with 3-point shooting. Penn State made nine triples in the opening 20 minutes compared to just one for Indiana. Five of those 3-pointers came in the final 9:15 of the first half. By intermission, Indiana trailed 37-26 and had surrendered 1.13 points per possession. These Penn State numbers were produced with Jalen Pickett scoring just five points and dishing out only two assists in the first half.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO