Teen charged in St. Louis double-murder case from Aug. 2022
ST. LOUIS – A teenager is behind bars in connection with St. Louis double-murder investigation from last August.
Proescutors have charged Jameer Johnson, 16, with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the case.
Johnson’s charges stem from an investigation on Aug. 17, 2022. Investigators responded to the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood and found two men dead inside a car. The victims, 20-year-old Jeremiah Jackson and 30-year-old Montel Sanders, both suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is still working to determine circumstances leading up to Jackson’s and Sanders’ deaths.
Johnson was arrested Friday and is jailed without bond, per Missouri court records.
