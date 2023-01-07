Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview
In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
Centre Daily
Report: Lamar Jackson Wednesday Practice Activity Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens' QB situation has seemingly not improved since they lost to Cincinnati 27-16 this past weekend. According to mediareports, Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice on Wednesday. He has not practiced since injuring the knee on Dec. 4 and Ian Rapoport noted Wednesday morning that Jackson faces an "uphill" battle to play.
Centre Daily
Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core
At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Air Force DL Jordan Jackson to Future Contract
Make that 10 reserve/future contracts doled out by the Denver Broncos, who on Tuesday reportedly signed former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the NFL initially disapproved the deal over a "minor procedural roster maneuver." The team corrected the issue and Jackson officially put pen to paper.
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Centre Daily
Struggling Wide Receiver to Try with Another Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Dez Fitzpatrick is getting a fresh start. Having provided the Tennessee Titans will little return on their investment in him – a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – the wide receiver out of Louisville has signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2023 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 15.
Centre Daily
Big Surprise Among Bears Three All-Rookie Players
It might be one of the big surprises of postseason honors. Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn made Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team. The Bears landed three players on the team, and two probably surprised no one. Left tackle Braxton Jones and safety Jaquan Brisker both made it after being starters from Day 1.
Centre Daily
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday. Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
Charles White, ex-Brown and Heisman winner, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said. “He was […]
Centre Daily
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
Centre Daily
As Vikings Enter Playoffs, Harrison Phillips Doesn’t Want This Journey to End
Harrison Phillips has experienced playoff heartbreak before. During his tenure with the Bills, Phillips had two seasons with Super Bowl expectations come to an end at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Two years ago, it was a blowout loss in the AFC championship game. Last year, it was the famous "13 seconds" game in the divisional round, when the Chiefs improbably tied the score at the end of regulation and won on the opening possession of overtime.
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson
It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
Centre Daily
Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?
It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to...
Centre Daily
Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: ‘Will Decimate Baltimore Defense’; Can Read Defenses ‘Just Like Tom Brady’
CINCINNATI — NFL legend Rob Gronkowski appeared on Up & Adams this week and heaped praise on Joe Burrow. The Ravens just signed Roquan Smith to a massive new contract, but that doesn't matter to Gronk. "He's gonna decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said to Kay Adams. "The...
Centre Daily
What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?
The Cleveland Browns are currently interviewing defensive coordinator candidates, but regardless of who gets the job, the needs and decisions on that side of the ball remain the same. There are five decisions that will need to be addressed over the course of the offseason. The first is obviously the...
Centre Daily
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Zaire Barnes, Linebacker, Western Michigan Broncos
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings. By Patricia Traina Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Centre Daily
Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Requested for Interview by His Former Team
The Carolina Panthers are requesting to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the role of head coach, per reports Monday evening from NFL Network. Dorsey, a former quarterback in the league who played seven combined seasons for two teams after being a seventh-round draft pick out of Miami in 2003, just so happened to get his NFL coaching start with the Panthers in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He stayed in that role until 2017 before arriving to Buffalo to fill the same role.
