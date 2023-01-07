The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO