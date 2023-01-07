Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Parents of hit-and-run victim say pain is still raw
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “She had so much life to live and so much potential,” said Lilly’s Glaubach’s mother, Sarah Alexander. Her daughter was killed by a hit-and-run driver in August 2022. In an interview with ABC7, Alexander says her pain is still very raw. “Lilly deserved more,” she said.
Mysuncoast.com
SCF program helping fight the nursing shortage on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the nursing shortage causing problems for hospitals nationwide, shortages also continue on the Suncoast and it’s the universities and colleges who are stepping up to help out these hospitals. State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota is on the leading edge in nursing instruction and its...
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
Mysuncoast.com
Southeastern Guide Dogs announces online university in working-dog industry
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Southeastern Guide Dogs has announced its Online University for the working-dog industry. The program provides instant access to life-changing services for people with visual impairments and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other disabilities nationwide as soon as they are accepted into the organization’s guide or service dog program.
Bay News 9
Bradenton elementary school receives $10K music program grant
BRADENTON, Fla. — Robert H. Prine Elementary School in Bradenton was selected to receive a $10,000 grant as part of “AXS TV’s Band Together for Music Education” — a new initiative connecting AXS TV with affiliates, local communities, and schools to support vital music education programs benefiting students.
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of the United States accusing Petland of using puppy mills
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of the United States has released documents alleging that Petland store in the Suncoast use puppy mills to obtain animals sold in stores. The allegations are not new, but the evidence has been released in the form of a 160 page document. According...
Mysuncoast.com
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
Mysuncoast.com
Happy Birthday to Manatee County!!!!
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy 168th birthday to Manatee County!. It was on January 9, 1855 that Manatee County separated from Hillsborough County. Land wise, the county was roughly the size of the state of Connecticut, but was eventually broken into eight separate counties that make the modern state layout.
Hate-filled graffiti removed from Venice Walgreens; police investigating incident
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Walgreens removed swastikas spray painted on the side of one of their Venice stores Tuesday after they appeared late last week. Venice Police are investigating the spray painted hate symbols after the department says they learned of the vandalism on Sunday. Because it occurred on private property, police say it would […]
Mysuncoast.com
New features coming to SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
Pinellas County teacher places first in ‘Strongman’ competition
Boca Ciega High School Teacher Andee Goode has been named one of the strongest women in the country.
Dunedin couple accused of highway racing with baby in backseat
A Dunedin couple was arrested Sunday after allegedly highway racing in Clearwater, according to Clearwater police.
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
Sarasota police announce death of former chief Gordon Jolly
Gordon Jolly, who served as chief of the Sarasota Police Department from1992 to 1996, and again from 2000 to 2002 has died, the agency announced in a statement Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
This Tiny House Village in Florida Will Make Your Next Getaway Unique
Could you live tiny?
