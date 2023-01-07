ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Parents of hit-and-run victim say pain is still raw

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “She had so much life to live and so much potential,” said Lilly’s Glaubach’s mother, Sarah Alexander. Her daughter was killed by a hit-and-run driver in August 2022. In an interview with ABC7, Alexander says her pain is still very raw. “Lilly deserved more,” she said.
OSPREY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SCF program helping fight the nursing shortage on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the nursing shortage causing problems for hospitals nationwide, shortages also continue on the Suncoast and it’s the universities and colleges who are stepping up to help out these hospitals. State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota is on the leading edge in nursing instruction and its...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'

TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Southeastern Guide Dogs announces online university in working-dog industry

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Southeastern Guide Dogs has announced its Online University for the working-dog industry. The program provides instant access to life-changing services for people with visual impairments and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other disabilities nationwide as soon as they are accepted into the organization’s guide or service dog program.
PALMETTO, FL
Bay News 9

Bradenton elementary school receives $10K music program grant

BRADENTON, Fla. — Robert H. Prine Elementary School in Bradenton was selected to receive a $10,000 grant as part of “AXS TV’s Band Together for Music Education” — a new initiative connecting AXS TV with affiliates, local communities, and schools to support vital music education programs benefiting students.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Happy Birthday to Manatee County!!!!

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy 168th birthday to Manatee County!. It was on January 9, 1855 that Manatee County separated from Hillsborough County. Land wise, the county was roughly the size of the state of Connecticut, but was eventually broken into eight separate counties that make the modern state layout.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New features coming to SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

