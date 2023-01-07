Read full article on original website
Missouri boarding school under investigation will shut down
A Christian boarding school in Missouri that's been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations will close later this month. It's citing financial hardship. Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits filed on behalf of former students. A statement from the school for boys says it will stop providing service effective Jan. 20. Attendance at Agape has plummeted to just 12 students since the abuse allegations surfaced. A former student who has alleged abuse says the closure means that “the healing process can start."
wcn247.com
Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children. Officials announced Wednesday that the new park will be built in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. The company says the park will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters. The company also announced a new permanent entertainment experience in Las Vegas that it says will “bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales." The company didn't give a timetable for when the projects will be completed.
wcn247.com
New push to restrict abortions to be introduced in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed abortion ban bill last year has announced she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in a embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. State Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, announced at a news conference attended by that she would introduce the bill Thursday or Friday. It will require an ultrasound be performed before any abortion, which would be denied if cardiac activity is detected. It will include exceptions for cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. The American Civil Liberties Union and other abortion rights proponents have vowed to fight the effort.
wcn247.com
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play
NEW YORK (AP) — Free speech groups are condemning the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund urged school officials to rescind their decision and stage the play as planned in March. Administration at Douglas Anderson School of Performing Arts in Duval County, Florida, this month pulled it from production. A district spokesperson said the decision was made because the play “contains adult sexual dialog." It has been swapped out for the classic Anton Chekhov play, “The Seagull."
wcn247.com
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers will shut down by the end of the week. The Mail Tribune in Medford's publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt Friday closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded. The paper stopped producing a print edition in September but had continued operating in a digital format. Saslow wrote that declines in advertising spending and difficulty hiring staff precipitated the closure. The Medford metropolitan area is home to nearly 224,000 and is the biggest population center in southern Oregon. Rosebud Media closed a sibling paper, the Ashland Daily Tidings, in 2021.
wcn247.com
Florida teachers move to block DeSantis questions on CRT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida college professors are asking a federal judge to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from requesting spending data on diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory programs in state universities. The Wednesday filing comes as part of a lawsuit against the so-called “Stop WOKE” Act, which restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker has blocked the law, though DeSantis’ office is appealing the decision. The Republican governor in late December requested state colleges submit information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory, which examines systemic racism.
wcn247.com
Mississippi reports 14th death of a child due to COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19. The state’s department of health says the child was an infant under the age of one — the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. The state epidemiologist says the death should serve as a reminder for residents to get vaccinated and to make sure that they are up to date on booster shots to protect against the virus. Officials say vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone six months of age and older.
wcn247.com
Florida-bound Amtrak train delayed for almost a day
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia,. should have taken 17 hours, but an additional 20 hours was tacked on before it reached its destination in Sanford, Florida, on Wednesday morning. A CSX freight derailment forced the Amtrak train to detour from its normal route, and the train was delayed further when a crew change was required.
wcn247.com
Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatee deaths dropped in 2022 from a record high the year before, but Florida wildlife officials said Wednesday that chronic starvation caused by water pollution remains a major concern. Preliminary statistics show 800 recorded manatee deaths last year in Florida, according to the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That compares with more than 1,100 in 2021. Both numbers are higher than the average annual deaths of the marine mammals. The new numbers come as state and federal officials are feeding thousands of pounds of romaine lettuce to manatees at a warm-water power plant on Florida’s east coast in an effort to slow manatee starvation deaths.
wcn247.com
Oklahoma prisons chief: Minister OK'd inside death chamber
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has reversed its position and now says it will allow an anti-death penalty minister inside the execution chamber for an upcoming execution. The department said Tuesday it would not allow the Rev. Jeffrey Hood of Arkansas inside the death chamber for Thursday's execution of Scott Eizember. The agency cited Hood's history of anti-death penalty activism, including arrests. But Corrections Director Steven Harpe on Wednesday said he was reversing that decision after consulting with the family members of Eizember's victims, who want Thursday's lethal injection to proceed. Prison officials say Hood has agreed to follow strict guidelines while inside the execution chamber.
wcn247.com
Whitmer headed to Europe, Davos to tout economic development
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Europe next week for a five-day trip. It will include stops in Norway and Switzerland, where Whitmer will meet with other leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. Whitmer is expected to promote the state's recent investments in the automotive and energy industries as well as discuss future investment opportunities in Michigan. She will be joined by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Davos. Michigan was highlighted by the U.S. Department of Energy last week as one of three states expected to lead the nation in electric vehicle battery manufacturing by 2030.
wcn247.com
Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state’s network. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the ban Wednesday in a letter to department and agency heads. Reeves says he issued the directive to safeguard sensitive information from the popular social media app. TikTok is owned by a private Chinese company. The app’s ownership has raised concerns over tracking and access of user data. Similar moves to prohibit TikTok on government devices have been made by top officials in about one-third of U.S. states. Mississippi state employees have been directed to remove, delete and uninstall the app from state-issued devices no later than Jan. 31.
wcn247.com
Lawyer: Scammed clients get new shot at disability benefits
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement with the federal government would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney Eric Conn to request a new hearing seeking to have their benefits reinstated. That's according to attorney Ned Pillersdorf. Conn was convicted of bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his clients, who lost benefits about seven years ago. Authorities say he is currently in federal prison serving a lengthy prison term for his scheme to defruad the federal government of $500 million in disability benefits.
wcn247.com
Background check missed deputy's red flags before killings
A background investigator erroneously failed to check a would-be trooper’s mental health history, allowing him to be hired for the Virginia State Police the year before he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California. The Virginia State Police superintendent wrote in a Dec. 30 letter to the state’s inspector general that the hiring of Austin Lee Edwards, despite his 2016 stay in a psychiatric facility, was “the direct result of human error” and appeared to be an isolated incident. Edwards had posed online as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with the 15-year-old girl in California. He killed her family last year after she stopped responding to his messages.
wcn247.com
US border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. border authorities have updated their policy for pursuing smugglers and those suspected of other crimes following an extensive review. Customs and Border Protection announced the policy changes Wednesday, just days after back-to-back crashes in southern New Mexico, including one that followed the shooting of a Border Patrol officer and another that turned deadly. The agency said the updated directive provides a framework for weighing the risks of a pursuit against the law enforcement benefit or need. In crafting the changes, the agency said it reviewed more than two dozen vehicle pursuit policies from various enforcement agencies across the U.S.
