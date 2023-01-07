Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Good news for Galaxy S20 owners - Samsung is testing One UI 5.1 on the series
Samsung’s software support cycle might be a bit confusing at times. Last year, the company made a promise to roll out four major Android updates to some of its high-end and mid-range phones. This apparently only applied to the S21 and newer models, with the Galaxy S20 series left with only three big updates.
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement
The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?. The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the...
Phone Arena
The TCL Tab 8 LE will become T-Mobile's most affordable 4G LTE tablet tomorrow
When TCL announced (with relatively little fanfare) at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show last week that its latest ultra-affordable tablet would go on sale "later this month", we didn't (necessarily) expect that to happen quite so soon. But the TCL Tab 8 LE has just been officially confirmed for a...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event: What to expect?
When it comes to Android devices there is arguably no other manufacturer that carries the same amount of clout as. Samsung. The Korean tech giant has dominated the market ever since the inception of modern smartphones as we know them, and for the longest of times, the Galaxy S series has sought to embody the best of what Samsung has to offer.
Phone Arena
Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever
Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.
Phone Arena
Sketchy rumor claims the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with a built-in S Pen
If you are a Samsung fan, odds are you are looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. The latter will be the company’s flagship for 2023 and will be announced as soon as February 1st, with the reservations for the first units already being live. But the Galaxy...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra: While Apple is distracted with its new "big thing" in 2023, Samsung can crush the iPhone 15!
Every year the usual suspects, most notably Samsung and Apple, release annual updates of their flagship smartphone series, like clockwork. It's a tradition we all know and expect – a new year equals new Samsung Galaxy S phones, new iPhone 15 series, and so on…. And those annual smartphone...
Phone Arena
Apple's darkly funny new iPhone 14 commercial highlights life-saving iOS 16 feature
Whether you personally like the iPhone 14 family or not, there's no denying Apple has done as solid a job as ever advertising its latest handsets and emphasizing their unique (and even not-so-unique) selling points in the last few months. Perhaps the coolest (and most effective) commercial to date is...
Phone Arena
Want to see the Galaxy S23 Ultra introduced? Here's where and when to watch
Sure, it's only January 10th as these words are being typed, but before you know it February 1st will be here and everyone will be excited about the next Samsung Unpacked event. Earlier today, Samsung made the rumored February 1st date official. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy Note 23 Galaxy S23 Ultra will be introduced. All three are expected to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Phone Arena
Start the new year in style with these sweet OnePlus 10 Pro, N20 5G, and Buds Pro deals
Who's excited for the impending US arrival of the hot new OnePlus 11 flagship? How about the equally fresh and, for the time being, equally inaccessible AirPods Pro 2-rivaling OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Are you instead intent on waiting for the mid-range Nord CE 3 5G and/or Nord 3... at the risk of never being able to buy those undoubtedly affordable handsets stateside?
Phone Arena
Microsoft reportedly nixes the Surface Duo 3 and will build a foldable phone instead
Right on the heels of reports that said Microsoft has stopped production of its dual-screen Surface Duo 2 model, Windows Central says that the company has canceled plans to build a Surface Duo 3. With the current Android-powered Surface Duo model now completely sold out, the latest word from Windows Central's sources is that Microsoft will now focus on building a phone with a foldable display.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s new Galaxy A34 and A54 leaked ahead of January 18 announcement
Samsung confirmed this week its next Galaxy A series phone will be unveiled on January 18 in India. Without revealing the name of the phone, the South Korean giant made public a bunch of specs, which basically allows us to guess the device. We’ve been talking about certain Galaxy A...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starts receiving Android 13 update in the US, but there's a catch
The Galaxy A42 5G is one of Samsung’s smartphones that it’s nearing EOL (end of life) status, but we’re not there yet. Introduced back in November 2020, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G received two major Android updates already and is about to get its third, which is probably going to be its last.
Phone Arena
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is now available for Pixel phones
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 (T2B2.221216.006) is now out for eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Beta Program. This update includes the January security patch, bug fixes, and performance/stability improvements. Google has released the second beta of the second Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) to update the platform on a quarterly...
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Plus curse: Galaxy S24 Plus might get scrapped
A surprising report coming straight from Samsung's homeland, South Korea, has it that the largest Android manufacturer might seriously slim down its flagship lineup next year. According to The Elec, the Galaxy S24 Plus might get scrapped, leaving Samsung with just two traditional flagships, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The move is still not final, as Samsung is reportedly still juggling its options.
Phone Arena
Apple's Dynamic Island to trickle down to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 series users are reporting poor video call quality
It’s no secret that the Google Pixel has had its ups and downs since the first generation debuted in 2016. While this year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have enjoyed quite a bit of praise for their camera prowess and extremely helpful productivity features, Google can’t seem to keep the Pixel line out of the news for suffering from strange bugs or issues.
Phone Arena
Samsung could bring back Fan Edition phones and shrink the Galaxy A portfolio soon-ish
While large chunks of Samsung's product portfolio and release schedule over the last few years could have undoubtedly been easily predicted way ahead of their materialization even by casual followers of the mobile industry as a whole, so-called Galaxy "Fan Edition" phones are proving a lot harder to forecast on a number of different levels for some reason.
Phone Arena
Apple adds an exciting new feature to Maps that will greatly help consumers get things done
Apple today announced a new tool for businesses that will allow them to take control of their location place cards in Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps. Called Apple Business Connect, the tool will give businesses the ability to customize key information that appears on the card. These cards are viewed by billions of consumers and help those businesses attract customers.
