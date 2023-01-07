Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikings and Bears both winners. In the end, Vikings and Bears were both winners. The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears handily and escaped without any significant injuries, the Bears locked down the number one pick in the 2023 Draft for the first time since 1947 and I enjoyed my first trip to Soldier Field for a game (along with my son who lives there), sitting in the eighth row of the end zone on a balmy 34-degree day in Chicago in January. Heck, the biggest cheer we heard at the venue, which held as much Purple as Orange and Blue, was from a group of Bears huddled around a phone when the final score from the Houston-Indianapolis game came across. Bears fans had just lost and won in a matter of moments.

