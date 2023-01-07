Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
Vikings ‘Playoff Power Ranking’ Isn’t Very Flattering
The Minnesota Vikings certainly didn’t “limp into the playoffs” or anything of the ilk. How can a team with a 13-4 record pull that off?. The Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in a game that could’ve come close to eliminating Green Bay from postseason contention. But the Detroit Lions took care of that task one week later. Meanwhile, Minnesota righted the ship in Chicago on Sunday, defeating the Bears after Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell played starters in the 1st Half with hopes of erasing the sour taste from the Green Bay loss. The plan worked.
Jefferson Did Something Moss and Carter Couldn’t Do
The Minnesota Vikings employed two of the greatest wideouts in the history of the NFL. Cris Carter and Randy Moss are both Hall of Famers. The former is widely considered the greatest Vikings receiver ever. The latter is regarded as one of the, if not the single greatest, receivers in the sport ever.
Damar Hamlin and the Painful Humanity of the NFL
A 24-year-old man nearly lost his life on a football field just over a week ago. Damar Hamlin, a second-year safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what seemed like a typical NFL tackle and suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was administered to a young man whose NFL dream was just beginning.
Charles White, ex-Brown and Heisman winner, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said. “He was […]
Vikings Fans to Become Loud SEA Supporters on Saturday
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18, and that game alone locked Minnesota into the NFC’s No. 3 playoff seed when it was all said and done. The Vikings will host a playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday at...
Vikings and Bears both Winners at Soldier Field
Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikings and Bears both winners. In the end, Vikings and Bears were both winners. The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears handily and escaped without any significant injuries, the Bears locked down the number one pick in the 2023 Draft for the first time since 1947 and I enjoyed my first trip to Soldier Field for a game (along with my son who lives there), sitting in the eighth row of the end zone on a balmy 34-degree day in Chicago in January. Heck, the biggest cheer we heard at the venue, which held as much Purple as Orange and Blue, was from a group of Bears huddled around a phone when the final score from the Houston-Indianapolis game came across. Bears fans had just lost and won in a matter of moments.
Lundy, Funk hit 7 3s each, Penn State beats Indiana 85-66
Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk each hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range and Penn State tied its program record with 18 made 3s in the Nittany Lions' 85-66 win over Indiana
Sears scores 26 as No. 4 Alabama tops No. 15 Arkansas 84-69
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 26 points and No. 4 Alabama went on two big second-half runs to beat No. 15 Arkansas 84-69 on Wednesday night. Noah Clowney added 15 points and Brandon Miller finished with 14 for the Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), who turned a tie game into a 12-point advantage with a 16-4 run midway through the second half. Alabama added a late 11-0 run to put away its fifth straight victory.
Vikings Defense Narrowly Escapes Ineptitude
You don’t have to see much Vikings action this season to know that the defense is been a problem. Kevin O’Connell was brought in as an offensive-minded head coach, and utilizing the skill-position players at his disposal has helped to mask greater issues. With a decent finish to the regular season, Minnesota doesn’t finish last in defense in Year No. 1.
Jaylen Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics win
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford...
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night
Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0