Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 'Playoff Power Ranking' Isn't Very Flattering

The Minnesota Vikings certainly didn’t “limp into the playoffs” or anything of the ilk. How can a team with a 13-4 record pull that off?. The Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in a game that could’ve come close to eliminating Green Bay from postseason contention. But the Detroit Lions took care of that task one week later. Meanwhile, Minnesota righted the ship in Chicago on Sunday, defeating the Bears after Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell played starters in the 1st Half with hopes of erasing the sour taste from the Green Bay loss. The plan worked.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Damar Hamlin and the Painful Humanity of the NFL

A 24-year-old man nearly lost his life on a football field just over a week ago. Damar Hamlin, a second-year safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what seemed like a typical NFL tackle and suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was administered to a young man whose NFL dream was just beginning.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Charles White, ex-Brown and Heisman winner, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said. “He was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings and Bears both Winners at Soldier Field

Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikings and Bears both winners. In the end, Vikings and Bears were both winners. The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears handily and escaped without any significant injuries, the Bears locked down the number one pick in the 2023 Draft for the first time since 1947 and I enjoyed my first trip to Soldier Field for a game (along with my son who lives there), sitting in the eighth row of the end zone on a balmy 34-degree day in Chicago in January. Heck, the biggest cheer we heard at the venue, which held as much Purple as Orange and Blue, was from a group of Bears huddled around a phone when the final score from the Houston-Indianapolis game came across. Bears fans had just lost and won in a matter of moments.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Sears scores 26 as No. 4 Alabama tops No. 15 Arkansas 84-69

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 26 points and No. 4 Alabama went on two big second-half runs to beat No. 15 Arkansas 84-69 on Wednesday night. Noah Clowney added 15 points and Brandon Miller finished with 14 for the Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), who turned a tie game into a 12-point advantage with a 16-4 run midway through the second half. Alabama added a late 11-0 run to put away its fifth straight victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defense Narrowly Escapes Ineptitude

You don’t have to see much Vikings action this season to know that the defense is been a problem. Kevin O’Connell was brought in as an offensive-minded head coach, and utilizing the skill-position players at his disposal has helped to mask greater issues. With a decent finish to the regular season, Minnesota doesn’t finish last in defense in Year No. 1.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
