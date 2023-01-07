ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence edges St. John’s to remain unbeaten in Big East

Noah Locke scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures Saturday afternoon for Providence, which remained unbeaten in Big East play by edging visiting St. John’s, 83-80.

Devin Carter had 19 points and hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 3:28 left for the Friars (14-3, 6-0 Big East), who didn’t trail in the second half in extending their best conference start ever. Ed Croswell had 14 points and nine rebounds while Alyn Breed also scored 14 points and Bryce Hopkins added 10 points.

Joel Soriano (16 points, 10 rebounds) had his 14th double-double of the season but had a potential go-ahead score waved off for basket interference late in the second half for St. John’s (11-6, 1-5 Big East), which has lost five straight. Posh Alexander scored 14 points while a trio of reserves — O’Mar Stanley (13 points), Andre Curbelo (12 points) and Rafael Pinzon (10 points) — scored in double figures.

Providence led by as many as seven and St. John’s led by as many as nine in the first half before Stanley’s layup with 13 seconds left gave the Red Storm a 41-40 lead at intermission.

Carter opened the second half with a dunk off a turnover by Dylan Addae-Wusu to give Providence the lead. St. John’s was within one or two points four times before Locke hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-4 run and give the Friars their biggest lead at 62-54 with 12:36 left.

Pinzon then scored six points in a 7-0 run as St. John’s pulled within 62-61 with 9:30 remaining before Carter hit a pair of free throws for Providence, which maintained a lead of between one and four points prior to Soriano’s fast-break dunk off a Friars turnover tied the score at 71-71 with 4:55 left.

The teams traded free throws before Carter hit his tie-breaking 3-pointer. St. John’s appeared to take the lead on a Soriano jumper with 2:25 left, but the basket was waved off because Stanley was hanging on the basket as the ball was still in the cylinder. Breed then hit a jumper for the Friars, who clung to a lead between one and four points the rest of the way.

Curbelo hit the first of two free throws with 4.9 seconds left but his intentional miss on the second one didn’t hit the rim. Croswell hit his first free throw two seconds later and missed the second, but AJ Storr’s desperation full-courter didn’t come close as the buzzer sounded.

–Field Level Media

GoLocalProv

PC’s Biggest Surprise — Scoring Balance in the Big East

The Providence College men’s basketball is in uncharted waters. For starters, the Friars never started the season 4-0 in the Big East in the previous 40-plus years. Now, after a resounding win over UConn - and escaping with a victory over St. John's - the Friars are 6-0, and the secret to the success is that PC has had unprecedented balanced scoring.
PROVIDENCE, RI
chatsports.com

BIG EAST Action Continues at Providence on Wednesday

CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Providence on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. from Alumni Hall. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-9, 0-7) at PROVIDENCE FRIARS (10-7, 1-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 11 - 11 a.m. - Alumni Hall (2,620) Live Video (BEDN/FloSports) -...
CINCINNATI, OH
whatsupnewp.com

Providence gears up for an adrenaline-charged weekend of Monster Jam action

Monster Jam fans in Providence are in for a treat as the popular motorsports experience comes to the Amica Mutual Pavilion from February 3rd through the 5th. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year’s event will feature the debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus, created by two Monster Jam technicians to challenge for Monster Jam supremacy.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bus driver cited in crash involving Prout School basketball players

(WJAR) — Charlestown police said a bus driver has been cited in an accident involving members of the Prout School girl's basketball team. Police said a bus carrying team members went off the road and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on Kings Factory Road. Around 10 to 11...
whatsupnewp.com

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
foodgressing.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Brown Student’s Death - University Issues Statement and Friend Reacts

The death of Jeffrey Schlyer has shaken the Brown University community. He died this weekend after being reported missing by his roommate on Friday. GoLocal first reported his death on Tuesday night. His body was found in East Providence on Saturday. Brown University issued a statement on Tuesday night. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
