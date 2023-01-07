Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds
Florida State Seminoles basketball (5-11, 3-2 ACC) will look to kick off another win streak in conference play, heading to Winston-Salem to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2 ACC). Still trying to climb out of the hole left by a 1-9 start to the season, the...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU adds another transfer portal talent, hires new defensive backs coach
Florida State added another major piece to its 2023 roster on Tuesday, with defensive line transfer Gilber Edmund announcing his commitment to the Seminoles. With star defensive end Jared Verse announcing his return to Florida State for a second season, Edmond will provide excellent depth at worst and be expected to impact the DE rotation immediately.
Tomahawk Nation
Malik McClain enters transfer portal
The transfer portal giveth and it taketh. Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain entered the transfer portal:. McClain played in all 13 FSU games this season, catching 17 passes for 206 yards (12.1 YPC) and 3 TD. Although he’s a talented player and it’s...
Tomahawk Nation
Final 2022 rankings: FSU finishes 10th in Coaches, 11th in AP
Florida State football finished off the 2022 season in thrilling fashion, beating the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl, wrapping up the Seminoles’ most successful season since 2016. The win was FSU’s 10th, its first time logging more than seven wins since that year, and its first bowl victory...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State launches Jordan Travis for Heisman campaign
Florida State has officially turned its attention to 2023, today launching a Heisman campaign for quarterback Jordan Travis. Travis, who is the only player in Florida State history to appear in both top 10 career passing and rushing touchdowns, is expected to be a top contender for the trophy next season after putting together an impressive 2022 campaign.
Tomahawk Nation
Gilber Edmond commits to Florida State
The Columbia, South Carolina pipeline to Tallahassee continued today, as the Florida State Seminoles landed South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE transfer Gilber Edmond. Edmond, who stands 6’5 and weighs 250 pounds, started 10 games for the Gamecocks this season and racked up 39 tackles (15 solo) with 9 TFL (2 sacks). Now he’ll join Coach Papuchis’ unit and aim to become another transfer defensive end to join the Seminoles and then make it to the NFL.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU enters 2023 surrounded by hype
Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs back-to-back National Champions. The season is officially in the books which means its time for some way-too-early top 25 rankings and the masses are feeling the Seminoles. Highest ranking: No. 3 on one ballot. Not only has Florida State cleaned up in the portal for...
Tomahawk Nation
“All I want to do is win:” Matthew Cleveland’s hot streak helping FSU bounce back
After the Florida State Seminoles started the 2022-23 season with a 1-9 record head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff had to adjust and reconfigure, adapting from regularly having a roster of experienced players and trying to build cohesion behind FSU’s newcomers amid a flurry of availability issues. In...
