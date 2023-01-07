ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

South Buffalo man helps save non-profit's building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man is credited with helping to save a non-profits building during the blizzard. John Kelley is a volunteer at the Grace Guest House. Both during and after the blizzard, he went over to the house and did what he could to make sure nothing was wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St. The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years. But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No one hurt after bomb threat involving school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a First Student school bus on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries to the 27 students or the driver were reported. Police were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenue, northeast of the Peace Bridge and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported at Oak and Richmond, Batavia

A car and tractor-trailer accident is reported at Oak and Richmond in the City of Batavia. City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 10:11 p.m.: The truck driver has a hand injury. No other injuries. Reader-submitted photo.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Driver revived after Newfane car accident

NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.
NEWFANE, NY
2 On Your Side

