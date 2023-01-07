Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
JUST IN: Fire In The Southtowns, Multiple Crews Responding
There is a house fire that has multiple agencies responding in the Southtowns. The call came out early Tuesday morning. Crews are currently still attempting to extinguish the flames. We will posy updates as they roll in. West Falls | 09:19 | Erie Co. | Colden/East Aurora/Hillcrest/South Wales & Orchard...
One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the...
McDonalds in Buffalo uses store as a shelter during recent storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WROC) — Two McDonalds managers in Buffalo are still receiving praise for a good deed they did around Christmas time. Store Manger Kristin Kosha says as they were preparing to close up the store early to go home due to the storm coming in and realized leaving might not be an option. “When […]
Crews Are Searching For Missing Woman In Hamburg, New York
The missing person alert went out overnight to Village of Hamburg residents.
Demand for CPR training rises after Hamlin's cardiac arrest on field, and Lake Shore Volunteer Fire answers the call
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The EMS Chief for the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Department, Stacy Flick, has a straight forward belief when it comes to CPR training. "Everybody should know CPR," Flick said. After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field from cardiac arrest, the Lake Shore Fire Dept. realized...
South Buffalo man helps save non-profit's building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man is credited with helping to save a non-profits building during the blizzard. John Kelley is a volunteer at the Grace Guest House. Both during and after the blizzard, he went over to the house and did what he could to make sure nothing was wrong.
Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a...
Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St. The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years. But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.
Senior center resumes normal operations after sheltering people during blizzard
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Lackawanna Senior Citizens Center has resumed normal operations for the first time since the Blizzard of 2022 started. At its peak, the center housed 130 people who had either lost heat at their homes or got stranded on the road and needed a warm safe place to stay.
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
The Blizzard of '22 through the eyes of the first responders
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It is amazing to look outside and think that just two weeks ago, many parts of Western New York were still snowbound, putting many lives in danger. Luckily, for many people, there were some very dedicated and well-trained people out there to help. We had...
No one hurt after bomb threat involving school bus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a First Student school bus on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries to the 27 students or the driver were reported. Police were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenue, northeast of the Peace Bridge and...
New Sports Bar + Restaurant Coming To Transit Road in Depew
There is a new sign that you will see on Transit Road next week. Route 78 Bar and Grill is set to shut down and begin a new chapter on the 14th of January, which is this Friday. The new restaurant and bar that will be moving in is the...
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on Town of Tonawanda shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of identifying a man suspected in the shooting of a Town of Tonawanda security guard. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $2,500 reward for information identifying the suspected pictured above. Ibben Akbar, 31, of Buffalo was arrested and charged in the shooting case.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jan. 6 in Chautauqua County, New York. The 48-year-old Brockport, New York, man was crossing Route 60 in Fredonia, New York, when he was struck at about 6 p.m. The accident happened south of Vineyard Drive. The driver, a 64-year-old Cassadaga, New […]
The Batavian
Accident reported at Oak and Richmond, Batavia
A car and tractor-trailer accident is reported at Oak and Richmond in the City of Batavia. City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 10:11 p.m.: The truck driver has a hand injury. No other injuries. Reader-submitted photo.
Driver revived after Newfane car accident
NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.
After Hamlin's recovery, Buffalo CPR classes see increase in demand for classes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo CPR is a company offering classes to schools, businesses and organizations. Their classes instruct regular citizens about life-saving skills. Of course, you should call 911 immediately when someone experiences cardiac arrest, but while waiting for the ambulance, you can help save their life. When the...
Buffalo City Council: City fleet review with emergency director for future storm planning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the massive Christmas week blizzard that hit the City of Buffalo especially hard, members of the common council are now formally calling on Mayor Byron Brown's Administration to review and upgrade the city's emergency vehicle fleet and to appoint a city emergency manager.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
