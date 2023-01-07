ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

WESH

Deputies: 1 person injured after Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home. Deputies were called to the home around 4 p.m. Wednesday after what they say was an isolated domestic shooting. It's been confirmed that one person did have injuries and was taken to the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 hospitalized after road rage shooting in Osceola County, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person was hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Kissimmee on Wednesday. Deputies said an altercation between drivers happened near the intersection of Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road before noon, resulting in one driver shooting at the other. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured a 19-year-old Lakeland woman who was riding a scooter on Saturday. The woman was riding a stand-up scooter when she was struck Saturday morning. The vehicle then fled the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27 am, and responded to the crash scene on Reynolds Road at Lisa Lane in Lakeland.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lake Wales man arrested after shooting at couple from out of town, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Lake Wales police said they tracked down the man responsible for shooting at a couple who were visiting the area on New Year's Eve. On Sunday, police said they arrested 29-year-old Dontavious Grant. They said the victims were visiting friends when they stopped at the Citgo gas station, located at 800 North Scenic Highway.
LAKE WALES, FL
WESH

Fire destroys home in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday night. There were several OCFR vehicles on North Normandale Avenue. The battalion chief said the home appeared to be abandoned. The fire did not spread to other properties in the area and no one was injured,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Orange County home catches on fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

6 wanted in murder at Sanford apartment complex, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another. The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after pulling car into her driveway

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after pulling her car into her driveway. Linda Peters, 69, pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Monday at her home at 836 Regal Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to Identity Fraud. John Starr, 31 of Mena was arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Battery and Criminal Trespass after a report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 703 near Mena.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Longwood father sentenced for killing 3-year-old daughter

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some. A father accused of killing his three-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old is heading to prison for the rest of his life. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges....
LONGWOOD, FL

