Fatal crash under investigation in Polk County
At least one person was killed in a crash in the Combee Settlement area of Polk County Wednesday morning.
WESH
Deputies: 1 person injured after Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home. Deputies were called to the home around 4 p.m. Wednesday after what they say was an isolated domestic shooting. It's been confirmed that one person did have injuries and was taken to the...
click orlando
1 hospitalized after road rage shooting in Osceola County, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person was hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Kissimmee on Wednesday. Deputies said an altercation between drivers happened near the intersection of Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road before noon, resulting in one driver shooting at the other. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Lakeland Man Who Owes $30,000 In Child Support
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Jose Cruz Tinoco, who has a warrant for non-payment of child support in the amount of $30,000. He’s 5’9″ tall and 220 lbs, with brown eyes. His last known address is on Highland
Man threatens to have gun at Polk State College, deputies say
A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he yelled that he had a gun while arguing with his girlfriend at Polk State College, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Orange County sheriff confirms teen shot, injured outside basketball game was not suspects' target
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's been five days since deputies descended on Wekiva High School after a teen was shot outside the school's gym during a basketball game. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday as Wekiva played Edgewater High School. Investigators have released few details, but Wednesday, Orange County...
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Polk County teen
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured a 19-year-old Lakeland woman who was riding a scooter on Saturday. The woman was riding a stand-up scooter when she was struck Saturday morning. The vehicle then fled the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27 am, and responded to the crash scene on Reynolds Road at Lisa Lane in Lakeland.
fox13news.com
Lake Wales man arrested after shooting at couple from out of town, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Lake Wales police said they tracked down the man responsible for shooting at a couple who were visiting the area on New Year's Eve. On Sunday, police said they arrested 29-year-old Dontavious Grant. They said the victims were visiting friends when they stopped at the Citgo gas station, located at 800 North Scenic Highway.
WESH
Fire destroys home in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday night. There were several OCFR vehicles on North Normandale Avenue. The battalion chief said the home appeared to be abandoned. The fire did not spread to other properties in the area and no one was injured,...
WESH
Officials: Orange County home catches on fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park. At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help...
fox35orlando.com
6 wanted in murder at Sanford apartment complex, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another. The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.
WESH
Sanford police release images of suspects in shooting death of 18-year-old
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Sanford police released images of suspects believed to have been involved in theNovember 2022 homicide of 18-year-old Isaiah Diaz. Diaz was in a red car with two others at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when the car was shot at over and over again.
WESH
Person dead after vehicle flips, lands in ditch in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash that occurred in Altamonte Springs Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and West State Route 436. Investigators say the vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch filled with water. The person...
1 dead after car crashes into river in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An early morning crash claimed the life of one person in Altamonte Springs Tuesday. Seminole County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of State Road 436 and Orange Avenue around 4:15 a.m. At the scene, they found a car partially submerged in the Little...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after pulling car into her driveway
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after pulling her car into her driveway. Linda Peters, 69, pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Monday at her home at 836 Regal Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller.
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
fox13news.com
Video shows man being punched, tased by Lakeland police during traffic stop
LAKELAND, Fla. - Cell phone video shows a man being punched and tased by Lakeland police during a traffic stop. Antwan Glover, who was punched and tased by police, spoke at a press conference Tuesday held by Black Lives Restoration Polk in front of the Lakeland Police Department. Glover said...
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to Identity Fraud. John Starr, 31 of Mena was arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Battery and Criminal Trespass after a report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 703 near Mena.
WESH
Longwood father sentenced for killing 3-year-old daughter
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to some. A father accused of killing his three-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old is heading to prison for the rest of his life. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges....
