Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz

Jordan Clarkson's future with the Utah Jazz just got murkier.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz . This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year.

It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming next month. Clarkson can opt out of his current deal this summer in what is going to be a thin free-agent pool paired with an 8.4% increase in the salary cap. His big payday is just around the corner, but does it make sense for the Jazz to shell out big bucks where they currently stand?

Clarkson turns 31 next year and will be looking for at least a four-year deal. Utah's timetable of competing for a championship might not be in line with paying a player big dollars as he approaches his mid-30s.

If the Jazz and Clarkson can’t come to terms in the next month, I would expect a trade to happen. Utah can’t afford to be in the same situation they were in when All-Star forward Gordon Hayward left the Jazz holding the bag in the summer of 2013.

Clarkson suiting up in a Jazz uniform is still plausible next year, but the odds of that happening took a big blow with the Stein report. If it does get to the point where Clarkson gets put on the trading block, expect multiple teams to bid for the services of Utah’s second-leading scorer.

Stay tuned.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!