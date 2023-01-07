ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDIwu_0k6zomFZ00

Jordan Clarkson's future with the Utah Jazz just got murkier.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz . This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year.

It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming next month. Clarkson can opt out of his current deal this summer in what is going to be a thin free-agent pool paired with an 8.4% increase in the salary cap. His big payday is just around the corner, but does it make sense for the Jazz to shell out big bucks where they currently stand?

Clarkson turns 31 next year and will be looking for at least a four-year deal. Utah's timetable of competing for a championship might not be in line with paying a player big dollars as he approaches his mid-30s.

If the Jazz and Clarkson can’t come to terms in the next month, I would expect a trade to happen. Utah can’t afford to be in the same situation they were in when All-Star forward Gordon Hayward left the Jazz holding the bag in the summer of 2013.

Clarkson suiting up in a Jazz uniform is still plausible next year, but the odds of that happening took a big blow with the Stein report. If it does get to the point where Clarkson gets put on the trading block, expect multiple teams to bid for the services of Utah’s second-leading scorer.

Stay tuned.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
DURHAM, NC
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Sports

LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'

LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
727
Followers
544
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy