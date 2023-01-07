Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ke Huy Quan thanks Spielberg for first role in moving Golden Globes acceptance speech
Ke Huy Quan cheered Steven Spielberg and harkened back to his days as an '80s child actor in a moving Golden Globes acceptance speech, the first award of the night at Tuesday's event. Quan won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his winning turn...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Golden Globes return, honoring 'The Fabelmans' and 'Banshees' while addressing its controversy
Steven Spielberg's autobiographical "The Fabelmans" and the understated Irish period piece "The Banshees of Inisherin" claimed the top prizes at the Golden Globe Awards, on a night that saw the event return to television and directly address the controversy that prompted its TV absence in 2022. Host Jerrod Carmichael reminded...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
Eddie Murphy will be honored with this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January. Murphy, who has previously won a Golden Globe, is also a six-time nominee. "We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jerrod Carmichael burns Tom Cruise and Scientology with Shelly Miscavige joke
Jerrod Carmichael had a pitch for Tom Cruise and Church of Scientology in one of his Golden Globes jokes. The comedian and host of Tuesday's ceremony referenced Cruise having returned his Globe statues in 2021 in the midst of controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Globes.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Austin Butler wins a Golden Globe, Elvis voice intact
Even while accepting a Golden Globe for his dynamic performance as Elvis Presley in the eponymous film, Austin Butler just couldn't drop the King's Mississippi drawl. The California-born actor won the award for best actor in a dramatic motion picture at Tuesday's ceremony for his portrayal of Presley from adolescence to his untimely death at age 42. Butler delivered his speech with the same Southern lilt he employed in "Elvis," which he hasn't been able to drop since filming.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Angela Bassett makes Marvel history with Golden Globe win for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett made history on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, when she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," becoming the first performer to win a Globe in an acting category for their role in a Marvel film. Bassett accepted the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rooney Mara says role in 'Nightmare on Elm Street' remake made her more selective about projects
Rooney Mara is opening up about a bad experience on a movie set that changed the course of her career. In a conversation on the "LaunchLeft" podcast with her fiancé Joaquin Phoenix's sister, Rain Phoenix, Mara revealed doing 2010's "Nightmare on Elm Street" remake was "not a great experience." The actress played Nancy Holbrook in the film.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Netflix will stream a live awards show for the first time
Netflix will air a live awards show for the first time, marking the streamer's latest expansion into live programming and further cementing its influence in Hollywood. Beginning in 2024, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix as part of a new, multi-year partnership. The awards show previously aired on cable television on TNT since 1998, which is also owned by CNN's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy "Sixteen Candles," has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98. Cook died "peacefully" on Wednesday from heart failure, Malcolm told CNN via email.
Comments / 0