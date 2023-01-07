ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 8

Tuck Fwitter
4d ago

One Tall Tree... One Short Rope... Saving both Time and Resources...🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(1)
7
 

East Valley Tribune

QC couple arrested in connection with killing

Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas. Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot while driving in Glendale, police searching for suspect

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot while driving early Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting around noon. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach while he was driving in the area. The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Endangered 12-year-old Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX — An endangered Phoenix girl was safely located in Tucson after being reported missing Tuesday, Phoenix police said. Officers from the Phoenix and Tucson police departments were searching for a missing, endangered 12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp. According to police, she might have been in the company of Joseph Henderson,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice, quiet Tempe neighborhood that just got hit with a hate crime. Ring surveillance video captured a couple of teenagers walking to the house of a multi-racial family and putting up a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there. The incident happened near Warner Road and Rural Road in Tempe around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought

PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Homeowner fatally shoots man who allegedly threatened son in Mesa

PHOENIX — A homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly threatened their son with a gun at their east Mesa residence early Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. near University Drive and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ

