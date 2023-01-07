ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl indicted by grand jury

By Nexstar Media Wire, Connor Lomis
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38giTg_0k6znbZn00

CORNELIUS, N.C. ( WJZY ) — The mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius, North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari was indicted by the grand jury Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child’s disappearance to law enforcement.

Images courtesy Cornelius Police Department, FBI.

Madalina had been missing since November, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

The Cornelius Police Department released surveillance video from her school bus on Nov. 21. This is the last time officials had independent confirmation of when she was last seen.

Parsons attorney: Madalina’s parents could be in jail for years

Early Tuesday, a Mecklenburg County judge issued an order to seal court documents about the case.

Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari

Caylee’s Law in North Carolina is very likely the main reason the parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were in jail days after her disappearance came to light last month.

The law, passed in the years after the Casey Anthony trial, makes it a felony for a parent or caregiver not to report a child missing to law enforcement within 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found guilty of $11M Medicaid fraud scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man schemed to take more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, a federal jury said on Tuesday. The jury found Donald Booker, 57, guilty of multiple charges related to the scheme, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing Cornelius girl's parents

Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing …. Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Former high school basketball coach charged. Former...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

42-year-old man hit by car, killed on Highway 421 in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Wilkes County. It happened Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Highway 421 and hit the pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy