Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Tri-City Herald
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Offense: What Went Wrong, Lessons Learned in Losses to 49ers
Looking to avenge two regular season losses to their hated NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Santa Clara with hopes of pulling an upset against the heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers in a wild card round rematch on Saturday. In the two prior defeats, Seattle looked overmatched on...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz After Lackluster 2022 Season?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the new era of franchise football with a whimper. Fan reactions to the new name, logo, and uniform were not warm. And an offseason trade to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz was labeled as 'desperate' and not received any better. Moving forward begins with...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings
"Normal Wednesday. Ready to rock." Those were the words New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke at the start of his Wednesday press conference this week--the week before and the week before. In case it's not evident by now, Daboll, as he has done all year long, has the...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew ‘Not Worried’ About Potential Dan Snyder Sale
Possibly one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history is coming about for the Washington Commanders this year with the impending sale of the organization by Dan Snyder. Snyder has made steps that could lead to him selling the franchise after years of controversies and scandals. But it's also a...
Tri-City Herald
What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles’ Comments
As Bears season-ending press conferences go, this had the a real air of professionalism. It was refreshing when no one talked about collaboration or said "Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No," but there were still enough things to cause concern. Attempts by Bears GM Ryan Poles Tuesday...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday. Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Titus Swen, Running Back, Wyoming Cowboys
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jaguars vs. Chargers: Riley Patterson Returns to Practice on Wednesday. By John Shipley Sports Illustrated Jacksonville Jaguars News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
Tri-City Herald
Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice, Could Miss Playoffs Game Vs. Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not at practice on Wednesday, which has further jeopardized the chance of him playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in this weekend's AFC Wild-Card game. Jackson has not played since Week 13 against the Broncos when he suffered a sprained PCL...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Jimmy Phillips Jr., Linebacker, SMU Mustangs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Tri-City Herald
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back in the news after video surfaced of the plane incident that resulted in them being kicked off the plane. Beckham can be heard calling an annoyed passenger "fat" and "ugly". This stems from an incident back on Nov. 27 where...
Sasser, Shead lead No. 1 Houston past South Florida 83-77
Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll
Georgia is once again your national champion. The Bulldogs repeated for the first time since Alabama in 2011-2012, sparking many fans to anoint the red and black as the next great college football power. While the moment is special, it wouldn't be college football without immediately looking toward the next...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings
The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Comments / 0