Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts 2-0 After Big Victory Over Colorado City
The Coleman Bluekatts, now 2-0 in district play, took control early Tuesday night and never slowed down, beating Colorado City 47-22. The Katts were up 7-0 with 4:53 left in the 1st and Colorado City took their first time out to try to stop the momentum the Bluekatts had. Coleman had other plans and scored another 2 points, now 9-0, within the next thirty seconds showing the Lady Wolves it wasn't going to be easy for them to bounce back. They did manage to score a couple of goals and some free throws giving them 7 points with 2:33 left in the 1st, but Coleman also scored 7 more points, including a 3-pointer from Brylei Gilbreath, and the period ended with the Katts up 14-7.
colemantoday.com
Rodney Dale Parton, 60
Rodney Dale Parton, 60, of Coleman, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence. Rodney was born February 9, 1962 in Clovis, New Mexico to Clarence Parton and Patricia Kirby Parton. He grew in Novice and graduated from Novice High School. At an early age, Rodney loved playing the drums....
colemantoday.com
Jane L Harvey, 79
Jane L Harvey age 79 of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her residence. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral of Coleman.
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Coleman ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
colemantoday.com
CNA Class Begin in February
The Certified Nurses Assistant (CNA) classes will be offered again next month. The Classes will begin in February and they are accepting applications NOW until January 30, 2023. The time of classes will be 4:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 12 weeks. These classes will be held in Coleman and more information can be obtained by calling the Cornerstone Community Action Agency at 325-625-4167.
colemantoday.com
EDC Boards to Meet Thursday, To Discuss Funding Boating Access Grant Match
The Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation ("CEDC") and the Type B Coleman Community Coalition ("CCC") will meet in joint session on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:00p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/. Full agenda is attached.
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Foundation Donates Funds to Update Bill Franklin Center
The Bill Franklin Center has new updated ovens in the kitchen thanks to a generous grant from the Coleman County Foundation. The ovens will accommodate larger pans and are more efficient to operate. The ovens are a great upgrade to the kitchen and will make cooking for large events such as the Rodeo Cowboy Camp and banquets much easier.
Comments / 0