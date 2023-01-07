The Coleman Bluekatts, now 2-0 in district play, took control early Tuesday night and never slowed down, beating Colorado City 47-22. The Katts were up 7-0 with 4:53 left in the 1st and Colorado City took their first time out to try to stop the momentum the Bluekatts had. Coleman had other plans and scored another 2 points, now 9-0, within the next thirty seconds showing the Lady Wolves it wasn't going to be easy for them to bounce back. They did manage to score a couple of goals and some free throws giving them 7 points with 2:33 left in the 1st, but Coleman also scored 7 more points, including a 3-pointer from Brylei Gilbreath, and the period ended with the Katts up 14-7.

COLORADO CITY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO