Taylor County, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC’s Lady Jets remain ranked #2 in NJCAA national poll

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets (SGTC) remained second in the nation for the second week in a row in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I women’s basketball national poll released this week. This is the highest ranking ever achieved by the Lady Jets in their 18-year history. They first achieved the second place national ranking in February of 2021 and then again last week.
AMERICUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
SALEM, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates

Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates, age 93, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, Georgia with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services. They respectfully request that those in the receiving line wear a face mask.
AMERICUS, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Galleria temporarily closed

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Galleria Mall in Centerville is closed temporarily. The mall posted online and on social media on Monday saying the closure comes due to an emergency water shutoff, though the cause of the water shutoff is still being accessed. JCPenney , Belk, and...
CENTERVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Chester Taylor named SGTC 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of Year

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Math Instructor Chester A. Taylor, III, has been selected as the 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for South Georgia Technical College (SGTC), announced President Dr. John Watford at a special ceremony held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus in front of SGTC faculty, staff, and friends.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Kennedy Tyson makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at GSW

AMERICUS – Kennedy Tyson, a resident of Americus, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. She also made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List as well. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a...
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

Galleria Cinemas in Centerville closed due to a water main break

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Galleria Cinemas in Centerville has closed due to a water main break that flooded the theatre. On their website, the cinema says they will be closed "for the foreseeable future" following the city water main break. They say that in the meantime, you can visit their...
CENTERVILLE, GA
WTVM

One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA

