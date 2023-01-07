AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets (SGTC) remained second in the nation for the second week in a row in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I women’s basketball national poll released this week. This is the highest ranking ever achieved by the Lady Jets in their 18-year history. They first achieved the second place national ranking in February of 2021 and then again last week.

