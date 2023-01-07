Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Five Schley County Wildcat football players earn All-State and Honorable Mention honors
ELLAVILLE – Five Schley County football players were honored by Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSFD) for their accomplishments on the field during the 2022 season. Four of them earned All-State honors and one of them, Senior LB Luke Forehand, earned All-State Honorable Mention honors. The four Wildcats who...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC’s Lady Jets remain ranked #2 in NJCAA national poll
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets (SGTC) remained second in the nation for the second week in a row in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I women’s basketball national poll released this week. This is the highest ranking ever achieved by the Lady Jets in their 18-year history. They first achieved the second place national ranking in February of 2021 and then again last week.
Macon, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Macon. The First Presbyterian Day School basketball team will have a game with Stratford Academy on January 10, 2023, 12:30:00. The First Presbyterian Day School basketball team will have a game with Stratford Academy on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
WMAZ
Former Dawgs from Central Georgia send well wishes to team ahead of national title game
MACON, Ga. — Georgia plays TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The Bulldogs are hoping to become the first team in the playoff era to repeat as national champions. Central Georgia has seen its share of Dawgs over the years from schools like Houston...
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hires new head track and field/cross-country coach
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has hired Darrel Wright to lead its track and field and cross-country programs, says a press release from the school. “I believe Wright’s experience and passion will be key in growing our already successful Vikings track and field and cross-country programs,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic […]
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
Americus Times-Recorder
Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates
Dr. Hugh Lamon Moates, age 93, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, Georgia with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services. They respectfully request that those in the receiving line wear a face mask.
41nbc.com
Houston County Galleria temporarily closed
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Galleria Mall in Centerville is closed temporarily. The mall posted online and on social media on Monday saying the closure comes due to an emergency water shutoff, though the cause of the water shutoff is still being accessed. JCPenney , Belk, and...
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
Americus Times-Recorder
Chester Taylor named SGTC 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of Year
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Math Instructor Chester A. Taylor, III, has been selected as the 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for South Georgia Technical College (SGTC), announced President Dr. John Watford at a special ceremony held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus in front of SGTC faculty, staff, and friends.
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
Americus Times-Recorder
Kennedy Tyson makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at GSW
AMERICUS – Kennedy Tyson, a resident of Americus, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. She also made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List as well. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a...
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern, Andrew College sign agreement for Long-Term Care Management Program
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) and Andrew College recently signed a Pathway Memorandum of Understanding that is designed to ensure a smooth transition from associate degree programs at Andrew to GSW’s Bachelor’s degree program in Long-Term Care Management (LTCM) program. Through the Pathway Program agreement,...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
13WMAZ
Galleria Cinemas in Centerville closed due to a water main break
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Galleria Cinemas in Centerville has closed due to a water main break that flooded the theatre. On their website, the cinema says they will be closed "for the foreseeable future" following the city water main break. They say that in the meantime, you can visit their...
WTVM
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
WALB 10
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
