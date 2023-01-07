Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people

Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.

If the purchase is approved, Pallet Shelter would build the lockable homes, which are made with aluminum frames, fiberglass-reinforced plastic and a foam core. A city statement called the Everett, Washington-based company the “leader in rapid response shelter villages.”

Thousands of people in 63 shelter communities across the country have used the company’s units, the news outlet reported. Pallet Shelter said assembly takes less than an hour.

The plan is one step toward addressing Birmingham’s housing crisis. Organizers would also asses homeless people’s needs for future transitional and permanent housing plans.