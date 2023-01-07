Read full article on original website
Ex-Louisiana lawmaker gets 22-month sentence for wire fraud
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Democratic Party leader Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned from the state Senate last year year citing depression and a gambling addiction — and later pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud — was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 months in prison. Peterson, who served in the Louisiana Legislature for 22 years, admitted in August to taking more than $140,000 in funds from her reelection campaign and from the state Democratic Party. The ex-lawmaker spent a “substantial amount” of that money on casino gambling, according to court documents. Peterson, who made restitution, was tearful and apologetic in court. “I want to tell everyone who contributed to my campaign and the Democratic Party, I am sorry,” she said to WWL-TV. In court filings and in Tuesday’s arguments, defense attorneys had argued for probation rather than time in prison. They cited Peterson’s long record of public service, her Christian faith, her first-offender status and a long struggle with gambling addiction that caused what they called “diminished mental capacity.”
West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
Florida Woman Arrested For $200,000 In Unlicensed Contracting Work
A 41-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday for doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work in the Upper Keys. According to investigators, Kelly Fox was charged with contracting in the state of Florida without a certificate by posing as a contractor in Monroe County. The
Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call
Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
3 Florida Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Conspiracy With Potential To Kill Over 500K People
Three Florida men were sentenced to federal prison in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Alejandro Acevedo Luna, 34, and Juan Carlos Garcia, 38, were sentenced to 15 years and ten years in prison, respectively, after they conspired to
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
A Woman Was Sentenced To Three Years In State Prison For Collecting $400,000 Through Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman who participated in defrauding GoFundMe contributors out of more than $400,000 by claiming to be collecting funds for a homeless man has been given a three-year prison sentence. According to a news release from the Burlington County Prosecutor on Friday, Katelyn McClure, 32, is presently serving...
Federal authorities: Ex-defense contractor who stole COVID funds lied to purchase $4.5M mansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble. Another grand jury indictment has been filed against Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group, once known as Navatek. In it, federal authorities accuse Kao of...
California sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters
(KTLA) – A mother and a daughter were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle, along with another, plunged into a sinkhole in a Los Angeles suburb. Calls about the sinkhole, located in Chatsworth, came in around 7:20 p.m. local time. A total of four people were...
Valley Woman Steals $2.5 Million from Arizona Based Company, Sentenced to Prison
Last month, Jamie Leeanne Baltazar pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, class 2 felonies. This week a Maricopa County judge sentenced Baltazar to 10 years in prison to be served in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Working as a claims processor for Oxford Life Insurance Company handling medical payments...
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession,...
Police seek info after Priceville woman doused in gasoline, set on fire
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. Priceville Police Department’s Chief Jerry Holmes confirmed with News 19 that officers responded to an area near the townhomes on North Bethel Road Tuesday night for a disturbance.
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion
This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
St. Augustine man losses his phone in Home Depot and gets sentenced to federal prison
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Concerned citizens, who found Patrick Joseph McAloon’s cell phone in a Home Depot, discovered images of a child around three years old being sexually abused. McAloon called his own phone and when confronted about the photos, he said it was a “wake-up call,” and...
