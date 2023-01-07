Read full article on original website
Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison
VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
Crew members, air ambulance wreckage recovered from ocean
After a weeks-long search, NTSB said they recovered the flight crew, who were fatally injured, and the majority of the wreckage on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Stabbing at Honolulu Airport area
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a stabbing has occurred in the Honolulu Airport area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With shooting suspects on the run, HPD has yet to release key details in the case
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Body camera video obtained...
Emotional testimony in North Shore murder trial
Emotional testimony on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the trial of Stephen Brown, who is accused of killing a North Shore woman and kidnapping her eight-year-old daughter. A Honolulu Police Officer broke down in tears as he described the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The hunt continues for a pair of gunmen who repeatedly shot a man outside a bar Friday night in the heart of Waikiki. It’s the latest in a string of violent attacks in the tourist district. Lewers Street was littered with upwards of 20 shell casings...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal authorities: Ex-defense contractor who stole COVID funds lied to purchase $4.5M mansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble. Another grand jury indictment has been filed against Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group, once known as Navatek. In it, federal authorities accuse Kao of...
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photo of a man urinating at a Kilauea eruption viewing site that was posted on social media is igniting anger — with some saying it underscores the need for cultural education. Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, said Halemaumau Crater has great symbolism and...
hawaiinews.online
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki
The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
siouxlandproud.com
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
HILLSBORO, Mo. (KTVI) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri is picking up the tab for booze drinkers. “We are buying!” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. It’s not a joke or a trick, Sheriff Dave Marshak said, but a way for his deputies to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car strikes pole, leading to closure of Farrington Highway in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash led to the partial closure of Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area Sunday morning. Police tell HNN on scene that a car crashed into a pole. Officers shut down all lanes of the highway between Kaukama and Hakimo Roads before 11 a.m. The closure is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat. Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its...
Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace
Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai'i's royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai'i's internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai'i.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
Trial starts for suspect in North Shore murder
Court documents show that Brown and Hailey Dandurand were charged with second-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and other offenses.
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
