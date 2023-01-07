ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan ejected for sign urging Calipari, 'Please go to Texas'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A spectator was escorted from Rupp Arena during the first half of Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night after holding up a sign that said “Please go to Texas,” referring to speculation about Wildcats coach John Calipari being a candidate to coach the Longhorns.
