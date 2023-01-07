Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World
A new pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Pin Traders at Disney Springs. There have been other Minnie MagicBand+ designs, but this one has a pink and white color scheme. Minnie’s face is on the puck and repeated on the ends of...
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Newly Announced Changes Are a Result of Listening to Guests
After a slew of changes was announced for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this afternoon, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an interview with the New York Times. The changes, which included bringing back free parking and easing reservation requirements, have been well received by fans. Some applauded...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels
Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Get HUNDREDS of Disney Items Up to 50% Off Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. What better way to kickstart your week than with a SALE on your favorite Disney merchandise?!. Disney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale is happening now — and you can...
WDW News Today
Hybrid Disney Employees Must Return to Office, Disney Teases TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date, La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes in Downtown Disney, & More: Daily Recap (1/9/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 9, 2023.
WDW News Today
Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer
The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
WDW News Today
La Brea Bakery Unexpectedly Permanently Closes After 20 Years at Downtown Disney District
Today, after twenty years, the La Brea Bakery unexpectedly shuttered at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post, the company said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.”. Based on their post, it seems they are concentrating on distributing their...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: TRON Lightcycle Run Opens April 4 2023, Cast Member & Annual Passholder Previews Announced
Confirming what we shared back in November, Disney has now announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise will indeed open during the first week of April at the Magic Kingdom — on April 4, 2023, to be exact. TRON Lightcycle / Run Backstory. The story of TRON...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Reportedly Updates Long-Term Land Use Plan to Allow for Three More Potential Walt Disney World Theme Parks
While the Reedy Creek Improvement District is scheduled to be dissolved and taken over by the state in June of this year, the district continues to operate. The district’s board was supposed to meet today, January 11, to discuss its long-term land use plan for Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
Disney Teases Possible TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date in Spring 2023
On Twitter this evening, Disney Parks posted a rather cryptic video showing a list of high scores which correlate to key dates in the TRON franchise history, and may have possibly alluded to TRON Lightcycle / Run’s opening date. The tweet shows a top 10 high score list, which...
WDW News Today
Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time
Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Park Hopping Restrictions Changing at Disneyland Resort in February
Park hopping restrictions will change at Disneyland Resort starting on February 4. Guests will be able to park hop at 11 a.m. rather than 1 p.m. They must have a Magic Key Pass or valid park hopping ticket and have already tapped in at their reserved park for the day.
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Themed to Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Downtown Disney District
Even though we haven’t seen much progress in the actual construction of Downtown Disney District’s reimagining, the construction walls blocking the flattened land has been jazzed up for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. These walls block the construction zone for the reimagining of Downtown Disney District....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Traditional Character Meet and Greets Without Physical Distancing Return to Hong Kong Disneyland
Traditional character meet and greets have returned to Hong Kong Disneyland as there are no longer physical distancing requirements between characters and guests. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter shared the news. They included a photo of a guest meeting Aurora with no distance between them. This comes after Hong...
WDW News Today
New Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Handbag at EPCOT
A Minnie Mouse handbag has been added to the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection released at EPCOT last month. This collection utilizes reds and blacks, while the first Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection was purple and sparkly. Minnie Mouse Handbag – $44.99. The bag is black faux leather, with...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
