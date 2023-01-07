ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

New Pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ Available at Walt Disney World

A new pink Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Pin Traders at Disney Springs. There have been other Minnie MagicBand+ designs, but this one has a pink and white color scheme. Minnie’s face is on the puck and repeated on the ends of...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels

Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
disneyfoodblog.com

Get HUNDREDS of Disney Items Up to 50% Off Online NOW!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. What better way to kickstart your week than with a SALE on your favorite Disney merchandise?!. Disney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale is happening now — and you can...
WDW News Today

Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer

The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
WDW News Today

Disney Teases Possible TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date in Spring 2023

On Twitter this evening, Disney Parks posted a rather cryptic video showing a list of high scores which correlate to key dates in the TRON franchise history, and may have possibly alluded to TRON Lightcycle / Run’s opening date. The tweet shows a top 10 high score list, which...
WDW News Today

Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time

Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
WDW News Today

New Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Handbag at EPCOT

A Minnie Mouse handbag has been added to the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection released at EPCOT last month. This collection utilizes reds and blacks, while the first Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection was purple and sparkly. Minnie Mouse Handbag – $44.99. The bag is black faux leather, with...
WDW News Today

New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!

