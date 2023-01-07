Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Upcoming event benefits Camp Red Cedar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event. Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.
WANE-TV
Mixing Cocktails at Mercado
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams steps behind the bar at Mercado to mix a couple of their specialty drinks with Mercado Beverage Director Spencer Maul. Learn more about Mercado here. Mercado is located at 111 W. Columbia Street, Suite 103 in Downtown Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Ivy Tech culinary arts students compete, cook for chance at Italy trip
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Culinary arts students at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne competed in the school’s annual European Competition Friday for the chance to study culinary arts in Italy. In the competition, culinary students were asked to prepare a three-course meal that had to include...
WANE-TV
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles.
WANE-TV
Full Episode: Jan 12, 2023
On today’s show, we return to Wild Crab where we dig into the famous Crab Boil. Then we are joined by Made Strong to enhance the conversation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Finally, the Fort Wayne Center for Learning explains how its programs help children with learning difficulties. Connect...
WANE-TV
New Haven observatory to host watch party for rare green comet
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — As a rare comet shoots through the solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, a local observatory is offering the chance to possibly catch a glimpse of the comet Saturday morning. To celebrate the event, Star*Quest Observatory in New Haven will be...
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne man
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 81-year-old Ronald Davidson, who was been missing from Fort Wayne since Friday morning. Davidson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last...
WANE-TV
$1M Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket sold in Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — One lucky person who recently purchased a Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket in DeKalb County may just be sitting on a million bucks. Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St. in Auburn for Wednesday’s drawing.
WANE-TV
Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
WANE-TV
Didier poll: mayor’s race ‘functionally tied’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 42% Didier – 41% Henry. A new poll conducted for Republican Councilman Tom Didier showed him “functionally tied” with incumbent Democrat Tom Henry in the 2023 race for Fort Wayne mayor. Both are expected – but neither has officially filed –...
WANE-TV
Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
WANE-TV
ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
WANE-TV
122nd Fighter Wing slated for conversion, return to F-16 fighter jets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law Dec. 23, the 122nd Fighter Wing has been approved for a conversion to F-16 Fighting Falcon jets. The new fighter jets will replace 21 A-10 Thunderbolt II jets the 122nd FW...
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
WANE-TV
Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
WANE-TV
Murder trial results in hung jury; Jury finds accused guilty on other charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After hours of deliberations, the jury in the murder trial of Henry C. Meyers Jr. was unable to reach a conclusion regarding the murder charge, resulting in a hung jury. As a result, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the murder...
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
WANE-TV
Man accused of murder testifies: ‘I’ve never had a gun pointed at me, let alone my face’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The circumstances around what happened on Dec. 23, 2021 around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Lima Road is what an Allen Superior Court will have to decide Friday after defense and prosecution rested Thursday afternoon. Forensic evidence Thursday morning provided evidence that all...
Comments / 0