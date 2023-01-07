ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Upcoming event benefits Camp Red Cedar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event. Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mixing Cocktails at Mercado

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams steps behind the bar at Mercado to mix a couple of their specialty drinks with Mercado Beverage Director Spencer Maul. Learn more about Mercado here. Mercado is located at 111 W. Columbia Street, Suite 103 in Downtown Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ivy Tech culinary arts students compete, cook for chance at Italy trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Culinary arts students at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne competed in the school’s annual European Competition Friday for the chance to study culinary arts in Italy. In the competition, culinary students were asked to prepare a three-course meal that had to include...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Full Episode: Jan 12, 2023

On today’s show, we return to Wild Crab where we dig into the famous Crab Boil. Then we are joined by Made Strong to enhance the conversation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Finally, the Fort Wayne Center for Learning explains how its programs help children with learning difficulties. Connect...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New Haven observatory to host watch party for rare green comet

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — As a rare comet shoots through the solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, a local observatory is offering the chance to possibly catch a glimpse of the comet Saturday morning. To celebrate the event, Star*Quest Observatory in New Haven will be...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne man

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 81-year-old Ronald Davidson, who was been missing from Fort Wayne since Friday morning. Davidson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

$1M Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket sold in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — One lucky person who recently purchased a Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket in DeKalb County may just be sitting on a million bucks. Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St. in Auburn for Wednesday’s drawing.
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
WANE-TV

Didier poll: mayor’s race ‘functionally tied’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 42% Didier – 41% Henry. A new poll conducted for Republican Councilman Tom Didier showed him “functionally tied” with incumbent Democrat Tom Henry in the 2023 race for Fort Wayne mayor. Both are expected – but neither has officially filed –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested in Carmel for stabbing of Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest a week after asking for information about a stabbing that left a woman fighting for her life. The stabbing took place last Saturday morning at the Preston Pointe apartment complex located off Illinois Road in southwest Fort Wayne. Just...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH

