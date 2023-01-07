ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0o58_0k6zjYje00

Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis 00:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.

Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.

Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 person in critical condition, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in the hospital following an overnight fire in Minneapolis.According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a house on the 2000 block of 45th Avenue North. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and fire coming from the residence. One adult victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Fire officials say three dogs were also located, with one possibly injured, and they are now with Animal Control.No other injuries were reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect at large after shooting outside Minneapolis market leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead, two others are in critical condition, and a suspect is at large after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis market.Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. outside of Star Food Market off of Lowry Avenue North.Officers were nearby at a traffic accident at Lowry and Emerson avenues when they heard gunfire. The city's ShotSpotter system detected 23 rounds were fired.O'Hara says their preliminary investigation shows that two men walked up to a parked vehicle, which then backed up and dragged one of them. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is accused of throwing numerous objects off a Minneapolis apartment balcony onto people and traffic below on several occasions. Michael Brett Judy, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of first-degree destruction of property after police say he deliberately threw weights out of a ninth-floor apartment balcony onto vehicles below.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center PD investigating 2 carjackings Tuesday

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police are investigating two separate carjacking incidents Tuesday morning.According to police, one carjacking occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North. In this incident, three masked men approached a woman seated in her vehicle. Two of the men pointed guns at her and demanded she exit the vehicle or be shot, police said. She complied and the three men took off in her vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later tracked down using GPS. It was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, police said. Earlier in the morning, a carjacking occurred at a gas station on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. In this incident, police say an elderly man who was pumping gas was "assaulted repeatedly" by two young men, police said. The suspects then grabbed his keys and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. "During the assault, the other suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband," police said. Police say it's not known if the carjackings are related. The investigation is ongoing. 
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 4 shot near Minneapolis LRT station

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four people were shot near a Minneapolis light rail station Monday evening.The shooting occurred on Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Police believe that two groups of people got into an argument. One of the groups walked away towards a bus stop, but the second group fired shots, got into a car, and left the scene. A man, woman, and 17-year-old girl all had non-life threatening injuries, while a second man had a potentially life-threatening injury. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown

EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
EDINA, MN
bringmethenews.com

Man dies in Minneapolis apartment building fire

A man died after an apartment fire in Minneapolis early Thursday, officials said. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to fire alarms at 1501 Portland Ave. around 2:15 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the door of a first floor apartment. After forcing entry, crews found an unconscious...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves four injured

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown left four injured. Officers from the MPD’s 1st precinct arrived at the 900 block of Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found two adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall

EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
knsiradio.com

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Edina city spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy