Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.

Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.

Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living.